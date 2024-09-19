Spotlight On Sponsors: Toronto Maple Leafs Solves Two-Week Mystery With Tasty New Sponsorship Deal

With finals season underway in a number of sports and others just about to kick off, sponsorship news is buzzing.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

SharkNinja has locked in its commitment to women’s sports, signing on as the naming rights partner of the women’s A-League; meanwhile, LEGO has united two passionate fan bases, connecting with Formula 1 and the Toronto Maple Leafs has resolved a two-week mystery.

But that’s not all, let’s dive in!

Oreo x Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs has officially announced Oreo as their new helmet sponsor in a multi-year deal. This partnership creates a fun marketing synergy with the team’s jersey sponsor, Dairy Farmers of Ontario’s “Milk,” celebrating the classic pairing of milk and cookies.

Oreo replaces Pizza Pizza from last season, and their iconic logo will now grace the helmets of Leafs players. Meanwhile, the Milk logo continues to feature prominently on the jerseys, adding a playful touch to this beloved snack combination. By aligning these two brands, the Leafs showcases a creative approach to their marketing strategy, transforming its on-ice presence into a whimsical yet compelling commercial success.

The confirmation of this partnership resolves a two-week mystery in Toronto, where the letter ‘O’ mysteriously vanished from notable landmarks, including Coca-Cola Coliseum, Union Station, and Tim Hortons. The Leafs teased the announcement on social media by removing the ‘O’ from its profiles on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, generating excitement and intrigue among fans. This clever pre-launch campaign perfectly set the stage for Oreo’s big reveal.

compare & connect x Melbourne Renegades

The Melbourne Renegades has announced the renewal of its partnership with compare & connect ahead of the upcoming Big Bash seasons. With an already strong presence across club apparel and digital channels, the brand that aims to save Australians time and money by offering comparisons on electricity, gas, and broadband plans will continue to support the Renegades for at least another year as its WBBL and BBL Coaches Partner.

The commitment is perfect timing as Cameron White prepares for his first season as head coach of the Melbourne Renegades’ BBL side. “compare & connect’s support over the past 12 months has been outstanding and we’re proud to have them on board for WBBL|10 and BBL|14,” White said. “To have a really strong and reputable brand backing me, Simon, our coaching group and our club ahead of another Big Bash campaign fills us with extreme confidence in what we’re trying to achieve both on field and off field”.

“Cricket is an integral part of our culture at compare & connect,” said compare & connect Founder and CEO, Neil Saligrama. “We are excited to extend our support to the Melbourne Renegades and further strengthen our relationship”.

“Cricket captivates Australians, and the Big Bash League is must-watch during the summer,” said chief operating officer, Terry Doyle. “Being based in Melbourne, it only made sense to continue our association with the Melbourne Renegades. We’re eager to see the team thrive this season”.

compare & connect will again have a presence across the Renegades’ coaches’ apparel this season as well as owning the Renegades’ post-match coaches’ reviews features across the club’s digital and social media channels.

Mattel x Melbourne United

Melbourne United has announced that Mattel, has come on board to join its family of partners. Across the course of the season, fans can expect to see iconic brands like UNO and Hot Wheels on display within community events, and at United gamedays.

Fans can anticipate a series of electrifying in-game moments featuring Hot Wheels and UNO, including prominent on-court branding that will bring these brands into the spotlight. The experience will be further enriched with a variety of engaging activities and exciting giveaways, all tailored to elevate their game day enjoyment. From interactive contests to themed entertainment, this initiative aims to create a dynamic and immersive atmosphere that celebrates the vibrant worlds of Hot Wheels and UNO.

“When I look at what our purpose is as a club; to use the power of basketball to inspire, entertain and enrich people’s lives, partnering with an amazing company like Mattel couldn’t make more sense,” said Melbourne United CEO, Nick Truelson. “For decades Mattel has used their brands to bring joy to people’s lives, young and old, which is something we also strive to do each time we take to the court”.

“We are thrilled to announce a new partnership between Hot Wheels, Uno and Melbourne United,” said Tim Nolan, senior marketing director. “This exciting collaboration blends the thrill of racing, the strategy of card games and the dynamic energy of basketball. Fans can look forward to a thrilling blend of sports and play that celebrates the essence of teamwork and fun!”

LEGO x Formula 1

LEGO Group and Formula 1 have announced a new, multi-year partnership to connect more fans of LEGO building with the world of Formula 1, bringing together two passionate global fanbases.

The partnership will launch in 2025, with fan zone activations at Grands Prix and a host of engaging content across the LEGO Group’s digital platforms for fans and families to enjoy, as data shows that in recent years, F1 has seen a huge surge in growth with younger fans – with more than four million children aged 8-12 now actively following the sport across the EU and US, while 40 per cent of followers on Instagram are now under 25 years old.

A diverse portfolio of new LEGO products will see the Formula 1 team recreated in LEGO brick form for F1 fans and LEGO builders. This will include products from LEGO DUPLO for pre-school children, and sets for kids of all ages, as well as teenagers and adult builders.

Activities to come in 2025 will include a focus on bringing fans closer to the worlds of innovation, technology and engineering through the fun of LEGO building, with interactive fan zone activities throughout the season for fans to experience and products that celebrate the sport’s engineering and technical heritage.

Fans will get to dive deeper into the excitement of top-speed racing, brick by brick, as they recreate exciting moments and icons from the race track, pit lane and garages in LEGO brick form: offering an opportunity to step into the driver’s seat and experience the complexities of elite motorsport in a whole new way.

“At the LEGO Group, we have a proud history of having recreated many F1 cars in LEGO brick form in the past, and we believe this new partnership, through LEGO play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans. It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of LEGO creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1. We look forward to unveiling all that this exciting partnership has to offer to both lifelong and new Formula 1 and LEGO brand fans alike, at home and on track,” said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the LEGO Group.

“The LEGO brick has ignited a spark of creativity and passion for building in millions of children and adults around the globe. Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play. We look forward to bringing the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to the LEGO Group’s passionate network of builders and giving our fans another means to enjoy the sport with their friends and family,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1.

For the upcoming 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the LEGO Group will have a presence at key races throughout the 2025 calendar, to bring play into the F1 Paddock like never before.

SharkNinja x A-Leagues Women

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has announced a multi-year deal with SharkNinja to become the new naming rights partner of the women’s A-League. SharkNinja, a global product design and technology company, will power the Ninja A-League and will work with the APL to elevate the women’s game to even greater heights.

The new partnership will see SharkNinja activate its new naming rights partnership through a series of joint initiatives – the first of which will include the continuation of Dub Zone, a magazine show focusing on the weekly action from the Ninja A-League, and the delivery of a new junior pass which will provide free access to fans under 16 for the first four rounds of the Ninja A-League.

SharkNinja, alongside the APL and Network Ten, has also teamed up to increase the minimum number of free-to-air games on 10 Bold in season 2024/25 from one to ten to continue to elevate the women’s game and give more fans the chance to engage with and enjoy the Ninja A-League.

As part of the partnership, SharkNinja will also become a new Major Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League.

“At Ninja our motto is, You Can Make It. We believe in a world where with the right appliance, cooking doesn’t need mastery – it’s made easy. We’ll be echoing this sentiment – You Can Make It – through our partnership with the A-League,” said Judy Darling, VP commercial at SharkNinja. “Our mission is to positively impact people’s lives every day in every home around the world. This is exactly what our incredible Australian and Kiwi female footballers do – having become such powerful role models for the young and old alike”.\

“We are thrilled to welcome SharkNinja as naming rights partner of the Ninja A-League. This partnership is another exciting step in the growth of the league, as we increase the investment in the game and expand our partnership group to help us elevate the league,” said Nick Garcia, A-Leagues commissioner. “SharkNinja joins the A-Leagues with aligned ambitions; to grow women’s football in Australia and New Zealand, increase the opportunities and pathways for players, and help make the game more visible and accessible for our fans. We can’t wait to see where we take the Ninja A-League Women”.

“We want to also take this time to thank Liberty who has been a fantastic partner of the APL and supporter of the women’s game for the last three seasons. Liberty’s work in helping grow the A-League is not done, and they remain an integral Major Partner of the men’s and women’s leagues”.