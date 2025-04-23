Spotlight On Sponsors: Roosters Legend James Tedesco Joins The Dogs!

With the NFL draft kicking off today and a huge weekend of NRL and AFL ahead, the sports sponsorship world is heating up, and the deals just keep getting bigger!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

It’s been a big week so let’s dive in!

James Tedesco x Greyhounds As Pets NSW

Jugby league fullback James Tedesco has announced he is joining the Dogs … greyhounds that is, not the Bulldogs – we confess we couldn’t resist the clickbait headline.

Tedesco is commencing a new role as an official ambassador for Greyhounds as Pets NSW (GAP), and will join another superstar fullback, and fellow GAP ambassador Ryan Papenhuyzen at the annual National Greyhound Adoption Day on Sunday, 27 April at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park.

“Whenever the opportunity comes along to be involved with a product or cause, it must be something I strongly believe in, and that’s why I had no hesitation partnering with Greyhounds as Pets as an ambassador,” Tedesco said.

“Greyhounds are one of the most gentle, affectionate, and playful breeds of dogs. I have mates who own greyhounds and they make awesome pets. People think because of their careers on the racetrack that they would need lots of exercise, but they don’t.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking about getting a dog to seriously consider a greyhound.”

The campaign theme of this year’s National Adoption Day is Adopt Happiness, and on 27 April, GAP are aiming to find new families for 60 greyhounds to share the happiness.

“It’s the perfect message because when you adopt a greyhound, you are bringing happiness into your home,” Tedesco said. “I’m proud to get behind GAP and help more people see what great companions and loving pets these dogs can be.”

Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive officer Steve Griffin said he was delighted to have Tedesco join GAP as an ambassador. “Not only is James an icon of the game at club, NSW and Australian level, but he is one of the most respected players in rugby league,” Griffin said. “We are delighted that James has agreed to be part of the GAP team, promote our wonderful animals, and build awareness around what loving pets they make.

“I encourage everyone to come along to National Adoption Day on 27 April, meet our ambassadors James and Ryan, find out all there is to know about having a greyhound as a pet, and who knows, you may even find the next addition to your family.”

The National Adoption Day will be held on Sunday 27 April at the Entertainment Quarter at Moore Park.

Attendees can:

Meet 60 greyhounds hoping to find their forever homes

Learn more about greyhounds and their suitability for all households

Adopt a greyhound on the day for a special fee of just $75

Meet rugby league stars Ryan Papenhuyzen & James Tedesco, who will be showing their support, meeting fans, signing autographs, participating in a rugby league based event to raise funds for a charity

Win signed merchandise from Ryan Papenhuyzen & James Tedesco

Cronulla Sharks x Classic Sportswear

The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed that Classic Sportswear will continue as the club’s exclusive apparel partner through to at least the end of the 2030 season.

Since 2023, Classic Sportswear has been the official provider of on-field and off-field gear for the Sharks’ NRL, NRLW, and elite development squads—delivering high-quality apparel that allows both players and fans to proudly wear the club’s colours.

A brand deeply embedded in rugby league culture, from grassroots to the top tier, Classic also outfits several Cronulla Junior Rugby League clubs, including Como-Jannali, Joeys, St John Bosco Engadine, De La Salle Caringbah, and the Kurnell Stingrays.

In announcing the extension of what he described as a “cutting-edge partnership,” Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta expressed gratitude for Classic Sportswear’s continued support and commitment to innovation. The new deal extends a relationship that was originally set to run through the end of 2026.

“We’re pleased to be aligned long term with Classic Sportswear, further solidifying the bond between two outstanding Sutherland Shire brands,” he said.

“Classic Sportswear’s products over the past two-and-a-half years have been extremely well received by our squads, staff and supporters. They are the premier supplier in the business and understand rugby league through and through, optimising player performance while constantly elevating their striking designs.

“We’re grateful for the continued backing of Warren Carney, Ross Smart and their team and we’re excited about what we can achieve together over the next five years.”

Established in 1934, Classic Sportswear is 100% Australian-owned. With its own factory and an in-house art and design department, Classic uniquely has complete control of all production capabilities and the supply chain.

“Classic Sportswear is proud to be a partner of the Cronulla Sharks, a club that embodies on-field excellence as well as a deep commitment to its community,” said Classic Sportswear chief executive officer Ross Smart.

“Whether it be on the field at Sharks Stadium, with the fans cheering on from the stands, or on the playing fields of the Sutherland Shire, our partnership with the Sharks and the community of the Shire puts Classic in the thick of the action, always.

“Classic is built on outfitting athletes of all levels, from Under 6’s to elite professionals, as well as the fans and supporters on the sidelines. When we say with Classic, you can ‘Gear Up Like a Pro’, we mean it.

“We deeply appreciate the club’s trust and thank Dino Mezzatesta, Craig Fitzgibbon, and the entire Sharks on and off-field team for their support.

“We look forward to our partnership continuing to grow, and we can’t wait to celebrate future successes together.”

Hawthorn x MA Services Group

Hawthorn has revealed that MA Services Group will join the club as its official cleaning and security partner. As part of the collaboration, MA Services Australia will feature on Hawthorn’s match-day LED signage and take part in the club’s inner sanctum and hospitality experiences.

MA Services Group is an Australian-owned Integrated Service Company that provides security, cleaning and maintenance services. The respected organisation works with some of Australia’s largest companies across a wide range of industries, with the Hawks now joining forces with MA Services Group in 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome leading security, cleaning and maintenance organisation, MA Services Group as our official cleaning and security partner,” said Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein. “Like Hawthorn, MA Services Group is committed to high-quality performance and developing meaningful relationships with its key stakeholders.

“We look forward to establishing a successful partnership with this respected organisation.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hawthorn Football Club,” said MA Services group managing director Micky Ahuja.

“Hawthorn is a club with a rich history, a passionate fan base and a relentless drive for success — values that deeply align with our own.

“Together, we look forward to creating meaningful opportunities that benefit not only our organisations but also the wider community we serve.

“This partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a chance to inspire, engage, and make a lasting impact.

“I want to thank Hawthorn Football Club for their trust and collaboration and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Sydney Roosters x Van Heusen

Van Heusen and The Sydney Roosters have announced the continuation of their partnership for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Van Heusen will outfit the Sydney Roosters NRL players and staff in their white shirts and custom-tailored, navy-blue suits crafted from 100% Australian wool.

Designed for modern-day fashionability and effortless style, the suits feature Van Heusen’s innovative ‘Move technology,’ ensuring unparalleled flexibility and comfort.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Sydney Roosters for two more seasons and supply suiting to their NRL players and staff. We look forward to a successful season together” said Janine Dykes, general manager of Heritage Brands ANZ at PVH Australia. “The partnership is the joining of two names at the top of their game and it’s a strong and solid alliance,” she added.

“Van Heusen has a long-standing reputation for premium style and comfort in business wear. We are delighted to continue this partnership, and I look forward to seeing our team, coaching and corporate staff dressed in Van Heusen suits at our key events, including the Season Launch and Anzac Day Test,” said Sydney Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone.

2025 Ballarat Marathon x Springhill Farm

Springhill Farm will partner with the 2025 Ballarat Marathon while launching its Springhill Farm Strides Challenge, an initiative aimed at getting little legs moving and motivated. In the four weeks leading up to the marathon, kids and their families will be encouraged to complete fun, easy movement goals – running, jumping, skipping and striding their way to fantastic prizes. The challenge isn’t about speed; it’s about having fun, staying active and celebrating every step along the way.

Cementing its connection further with the community, Springhill Farm has been named the inaugural Ballarat Marathon snack sponsor, ready to fuel runners of all ages. Participants in the Mile and 5km races will be treated to well-earned recovery snacks at the finish line, while support zones along the course will feature roaming snack-size samplings to keep families and supporters energised. For young runners and striders looking for the extra challenge, they can head to the inflatable Springhill Farm Agility Challenge to test their skills.

Second generation snack maker and general manager at Springhill Farm, Fiona Whatley shares her excitement for the partnership: “As someone who was raised in Ballarat, raising our own four children and continuing the family business of crafting wholesome snacks, it’s incredibly special to support an event that brings our community together. The Ballarat Marathon is the perfect partnership for us, and we can’t wait to see the families embracing the Strides Challenge and crossing the finish line together. We’re passionate about making movement fun and accessible for kids, while also providing delicious, nourishing snacks for everyone in our hometown and beyond.”

In its second year running, Director at Ballarat Marathon, Adam McNicol, is thrilled to expand the event offering and support local businesses.

“Our event is about showcasing everything that’s great about Ballarat while also promoting healthy lifestyles and community connection. Our partnership with Springhill Farm fits perfectly with this. We are very proud to have Springhill Farm as part of the Ballarat Marathon family and we can’t wait to see hundreds of kids enjoying their healthy snacks over our event weekend.”

Kids will be treated to Springhill Farm’s range of SLICE for Busybodies and boodles Lunchbox Clusters, and the adults will enjoy boodles Healthy Clusters. Each product is booming with health benefits, 4.0+ health star ratings and are designed to be devoured by kids and adults alike.

On race weekend, participants and families are encouraged to head to Springhill Farm’s Agility Challenge to test their skills and keep an eye out for roaming snacks around the course.

Fitzroy Football Club x Young Henrys

Melbourne, be prepared for your sessions to be taken to an enhanced level with a fresh, new beer. Young Henrys have once again expanded its stateside line-up, officially launching the new Fitzroy Draught. Brewed from a friendship with fellow legends, Fitzroy Football Club, they’re punting this champion to key venues and independent bottle shops across the city this footy season.

Fitzroy Draught is a clean, crisp lager, with a smooth malt profile and balanced hop bitterness. Another goal kicked in Young Henrys’ dedication to serving the people across Australia, this brew is designed to be highly drinkable and a shoe-in for MVP of the league. At 4.0 per cent Alcohol By Volume (ABV), it strikes the perfect harmony in refreshment and flavour.

“Young Henrys and Fitzroy FC is a mateship made to last. The beer in your hand is as comfy as a pair of footy shorts, with a solid kick of flavour from a good dose of whirlpool addition Topaz hops. Game-day beers never tasted so good. Up the Roys,” said Jesse Searls, Young Henrys head brewer.

Young Henrys and Fitzroy Football Club are now in their third year of collaboration, first teaming up over a love of grassroots football and a shared commitment to supporting local communities, venues and great culture alike. Previously available as a limited run in select pubs, Fitzroy Draught now expands this legendary team-up, uniting footy fans and beyond through the spirit of community and great beer.

Footy fans – whether you’re at the pub, on the couch or getting amongst the action at the oval, celebrate your team wherever your game day session is with a Fitzroy Draught in hand.

Fitzroy Draught is now available in tinnies at independent bottle shops and on tap at key venues across Melbourne, and will get its official kick-off at Fitzroy Football Club’s second home game of the season on April 25 at Brunswick Street Oval.