Spotlight On Sponsors: NBL Secures Official Telco Sponsor In Major Deal

With the AFL Grand Final this weekend and the NRL Final just a week away, sport fever is heating up. But outside of the games, what’s been happening in the sponsorship world? B&T has you covered!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

Let’s kick off…

Tangerine x NBL

Tangerine will become the exclusive Official Telco Sponsor and a Major Partner of the NBL this season. In a major deal for the challenger telco, they have joined forces with the NBL to bring their simple, no-confusion internet and mobile brand to Australian basketball fans, with the partnership capturing the connection between the brands as leading in family entertainment.

“We’ve long followed Larry, as the original internet disruptor with Dodo, and then in what he and the team have achieved with the NBL, building a successful entertainment brand for families and all Aussies. Tangerine’s about giving Australians the simplest, no-fuss internet and mobile services, so they can connect to all their favourite things. And that includes the fantastic Australian sports scene; following your favourite teams and players, joining a fantasy league, streaming games and highlights, sharing sports experiences, filming your kid’s basketball team, learning how to slam dunk on YouTube… the list goes on,” said Andy Branson, CEO of Tangerine.

“Tangerine is Melbourne-based and we love the entrepreneurial spirit here in Melbourne, where Larry was among the first – we’re loving growing Tangerine and building our presence in the world, but it’s all about giving Australians a better way to connect”.

“The NBL has an impressive digital and online offering for fans, and that really resonates with us. We couldn’t be more excited to connect with the NBL to deliver exciting sports, and digital entertainment to Aussies”.

Larry Kestelman, Executive Chair and Owner of the NBL believes Tangerine is a great fit for the NBL. “It’s great to have Tangerine be part of the NBL family and continue that better-internet and Melbourne-entrepreneur legacy, and to connect with the NBL,” Kestelman said. “It’s a full circle moment and we couldn’t be more pleased to see a new generation of successful internet entrepreneurs challenging the industry and bringing easy internet to Australians while partnering with us to continue our aim of making the NBL the best sports entertainment league in Australia”.

Tangerine will be a leading identity across the league’s online fan engagement, game day activation and on-court activities, as well as opportunities for NBL fan engagement activities throughout the season. The Tangerine branding and mascot Peely fit right in with the NBL’s already orange branding, but don’t worry you won’t miss them!

Ward x Brisbane Heat

Queensland Cricket and the Brisbane Heat have signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with first-time partner Ward.

Ward, a multi-faceted civil and environmental engineering contractor, was announced as the match day partner of the WBBL Heat’s historic Weber Women’s Big Bash League match at the Gabba on Saturday, 9 November.

The WBBL Gabba Smash, presented by Ward, will feature the Heat taking on the defending champion Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba in a night fixture, the first time they will have played in prime time under lights at the venue.

The WBBL Heat and Queensland Fire women’s teams will also carry Ward branding on their playing apparel this season, the first time the company has been involved in cricket sponsorship.

The Fire open their Women’s National Cricket League season next week at Allan Border Field when they take on NSW on Friday 27 and Sunday 29 September and then host Western Australia on Thursday 3 October and Saturday 6 October.

Ward, which commenced operations in Sydney in 1973, has been a sponsor of the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW since 2018.

Queensland Cricket and Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson welcomed Ward to the State. “The WBBL Heat and Queensland Fire have proven to be outstanding role models and advocates for women and girl’s sport, and we are thrilled that Ward have chosen to partner with us,’’ he said. “Their partnership track record shows they are very attuned to the importance of sport within our communities, and we see there is strong alignment between us”.

“We are excited at the prospect of attracting a big crowd to the Gabba for the Heat’s WBBL game and look forward to working alongside Ward to make the most of what will be a very special event for Queensland Cricket,” Svenson said.

Marriott x Vailo Adelaide 500

VAILO Adelaide 500 will drive hotel occupancy boom as Adelaide Marriott Hotel signs as the event’s official hotel partner. The VAILO Adelaide 500 has partnered with South Australia’s first Marriott Hotel to be the official hotel partner of the major event.

The new partnership will see the Australian motorsport world descend on the new 5-star luxury hotel when in town for the VAILO Adelaide 500, as well as featured on track screens and in-broadcast across the 4-day motorsport and entertainment event.

With a world-class lineup of motorsport and entertainment for 2024, the new official hotel partner is expected to reap the benefits of the VAILO Adelaide 500 which will roar into Adelaide from 14-17 November and be the first major event since the hotel’s opening in August.

As part of the partnership, registered Bonvoy Members will have the opportunity to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment – a money can’t buy experience at Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event, matched to the luxury and quality Marriott Bonvoy is known for.

Opened in August 2024, the $200 Million dollar Adelaide Marriott Hotel will be the first hotel operated in South Australia by the world’s largest hotel company, Marriott International.

The property incorporates 285 large guest rooms, including a Presidential Suite, Club Lounge, signature restaurants and bars, swimming pool and fitness centre, plus function and conference rooms.

The 5-star accommodation will support economic growth and tourism for South Australia, joining Adelaide as the state experiences incredible demand for accommodation.

Reigning VAILO Adelaide 500 Championship Winning Driver Matthew Payne, who experienced the 5-star luxury hotel said: “The Adelaide Marriott Hotel is one of the nicest hotels I have stayed in, the rooms are really big and it’s very convenient to get to the track for fans watch us in action”.

“I am working really hard to defend my Adelaide title and it’s been a very famous race so to hold the VAILO Adelaide 500 trophy above my head last year was very special to me”.

“We are thrilled to have the Adelaide Marriott Hotel as the official partner of the VAILO Adelaide 500, giving the motorsport community premium accommodation in the city after a day filled with adrenaline-fueled racing and entertainment,” said VAILO Adelaide 500 commercial manager Rebecca Lawson.

Wrights x Victorian Race Club

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) has appointed Wrights as the communication firm to manage media accreditation for the Melbourne Cup Carnival through 2026. This appointment is a testament to Wrights’ solid foundation and understanding of the evolving media landscape and cements a nearly two-decade partnership.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is renowned as a cornerstone of Australian sport, culture and fashion. Jo King, Head of Brand, Marketing, and Customer Experience at the VRC, said: “With the 2024 Melbourne Cup Carnival on the horizon, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Wrights.”

Douglas Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Wrights, echoed this sentiment. “Securing this competitive pitch and continuing our partnership with the VRC is a significant achievement which means a lot to the consultancy,” Wright said.

“Over many years, we have worked with the VRC to enable thousands of local and international media representatives to provide coverage from this major event to hundreds of millions of people around the world”.

Wrights remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and performance. The team is eager to continue its long-term journey with the VRC and enhance the prestige and glamour of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.