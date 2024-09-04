Spotlight On Sponsors: Crown Signs On For Oaks & Makybe Diva Stakes Day As Sporting Season Heats Up

The sporting season is heating up; with AFL finals kicking off tonight, NRL finals just a week away, the Paralympics in full swing and the NFL kicking off this weekend, there is no shortage of content to dive into.

But what’s been happening in the sponsorship space? B&T has you covered with all the latest news (and there is a lot of it this week).

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

So… let’s kick it off!

Crown x Oaks Day & Makybe Diva Stakes Day

The Victoria Racing Club has announced Crown Melbourne as the new naming rights partner for two of the biggest days on the Australian racing calendar, Oaks Day and Makybe Diva Stakes Day.

The integrated resort and entertainment group assumes the naming rights of Crown Oaks Day, the Group 1 Crown Oaks, Crown Makybe Diva Stakes Day, the Group 1 Crown Makybe Diva Stakes and the VRC Spring Gala presented by Crown and VRC Crown Oaks Club Lunch, both held at Crown Palladium.

Crown was appointed the VRC’s Principal Hospitality Services Partner in 2022, in a three-year partnership that sees Crown managing hospitality offerings across the VRC’s Flemington Racecourse. Continuing their support, Crown will also return to host a marquee in the renowned Birdcage Enclosure throughout the four days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said the landmark deal with Crown would elevate the on-track experience for all. “We are very pleased to welcome Crown as the naming rights partner of Oaks Day and Makybe Diva Stakes Day. This partnership embodies the shared commitment of both organisations to deliver unparalleled experiences to patrons while showcasing the very best of Australian racing, entertainment and hospitality,” Wilson said. “The support of Crown enhances the VRC’s current partnership portfolio which allows the club to consistently improve and innovate our Melbourne Cup Carnival offerings, affording our record 34,000-plus members and the public the best possible race day experience”.

“We are incredibly proud to sign on as a Major Partner and align Crown with such iconic and historic events as Makybe Diva Stakes Day and Oaks Day. We look forward to rejoining this year’s birdcage and elevating Crown Oaks Day, as we continue to grow our relationship with the VRC and the Melbourne Cup Carnival,” said Crown Melbourne’s chief executive officer Mike Volkert. “This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting leading entertainment and sporting events that Melbourne is known for. We look forward to welcoming our guests at Flemington, and at Crown Melbourne as the resort comes to life as the home away from the track”.

The enhanced relationship with Crown will also benefit The Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal, the inaugural community partner for Crown Oaks Day. The partnership allows for the tens of thousands of people who attend Crown Oaks Day to help support sick kids and their families.

Newcastle Knights x Mining NSW

The Newcastle Knights will continue to wear the iconic hi-vis mining jersey in the NRL as the club and the NSW Minerals Council agree to extend their long-running partnership to at least 2027. The new deal means the NSW mining industry will keep supporting the club’s teams in the NRL and NRLW, and the annual Voice for Mining Family Day will return to Newcastle for another three years.

NSW Mining has been a major sponsor of the Newcastle Knights since 2013 and was the first sponsor to support the club’s new NRLW team in 2021. On Sunday, the team celebrated Voice for Mining Family Day, seeing the team don their his-vis jerseys once again in support of mining families.

“The hi-vis mining jersey stands out visually, and it remains relevant after all these years because it stands for something important,” said NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee. “When the Newcastle Knights wear the mining jersey, they represent a big part of the community and players with roots in the industry that have come before them”.

”We’re delighted to continue this partnership that’s all about thanking our mine workers in coal and metals mining communities, showing them we’re all proud of what they do and celebrating all the good things mining brings to NSW”.

The links between mining and rugby league run deep in the Hunter as the list of current and former NRL & NRLW players with a close connection to mining continues to grow. They include players who have worked in mining, like Steve Simpson, Adam Muir, Billy Peden, Kurt Gidley and Phoebe Desmond, as well as Dally M medalists Kalyn Ponga and Tamika Upton, who both have families that have worked in the industry.

“The NSW mining industry continues to be a driver of our state and regional economies and enriches the lives of people across our region,” said Newcastle Knights CEO Philip Gardner. “This is another big commitment to our community and we thank everyone in the NSW mining industry for their continued support of the Newcastle Knights”.

SipEnergy x Macarthur FC

Macarthur FC has announced a two-year partnership with SipEnergy, who will become the official front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 Isuzu UTE A-League Season. The collaboration represents a significant step forward for Macarthur FC as we continue to build on our success both on and off the pitch.

The partnership between Macarthur FC and the solar specialists aligns both brands with a shared vision of innovation, community engagement, and excellence. SipEnergy will be providing a range of offers and opportunities to the Bulls’ members and fans throughout the season.

The Bulls commitment to renewable energy, including a number of major commercial projects already completed with SipEnergy, made the choice to partner and promote solar and battery solutions an easy one.

SipEnergy’s branding will feature on Macarthur FC’s playing kits starting from the 2024/25 Isuzu UTE A-League season.

“We are thrilled to bring SipEnergy on board for the next two seasons,” said Macarthur FC’s Group CEO, Sam Krslovic. “Having SipEnergy as our front of shirt partner for the upcoming seasons is a testament to the strength and ambition of our club working for and giving back to our community. We look forward to a successful journey together over the next two years”.

“Macarthur FC would like to thank SipEnergy for their commitment and investment in the future of the Macarthur Bulls”.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Macarthur FC as a proud new sponsor, as SipEnergy is committed to supporting the growth of this incredible Football Club.,” said SipEnergy director, Nicholas Sipple. “At SipEnergy we strongly believe in the power of sport, particularly in how football brings communities together. SipEnergy are excited for the opportunity to educate the club’s members and fans of the benefits of how renewable solar electricity and batteries can bring substantial savings on power bills”.

Footwork x Hawthorn AFLW

Hawthorn has announced Footwork as its official AFLW coaches partner for the 2024 season. The entire AFLW coaching panel will proudly don the Footwork logo on their collars and the front of their polos and jumpers.

“Hawthorn is proud to have Footwork supporting our AFLW coaches in what’s sure to be an exciting season ahead,” said Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein. “High standards and innovation are two things we value within our AFLW program, and we are proud of have Footwork on board, who similarly embody those traits”.

“With our new Senior Coach Daniel Webster at the helm, we look forward to forging a strong partnership with Footwork into the future”.

“We share a passion for excellence, teamwork, and community, and we’re excited to support these incredible athletes as they continue to inspire fans on and off the field,” said Footwork general manager Rhys Pierce.

Ipswich City Council x Brisbane Lions

A three-year partnership between Ipswich City Council and the Brisbane Lions has been established to create development pathways for future female athletes and aspiring sports administrators in the heart of Ipswich.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the three-year partnership would bring a host of benefits, including promotion of the City of Ipswich at Brisbane Lions’ home games, access to Brisbane Lions AFLW players for community health programs, celebratory events and more state and national sporting championships to be held at Brighton Homes Arena. “This exciting partnership capitalises on the Brisbane Lions AFLW team calling Brighton Homes Arena their home and further cement Ipswich as the headquarters for the Brisbane Lions,” Mayor Harding said.

“Over the next three years, our sporting community will welcome formal development pathways for our future female athletes and sport administrators through the Lions Institute of Business and Sport, a collaboration with TAFE Queensland”.

“This partnership will also see the Brisbane Lions put their support behind Council’s advocacy for the city’s priority projects, as well as hosting a range of major state and national championship fixtures and events right here in Ipswich”.

“We also look forward to the City of Ipswich being front and centre at the Gabba as we take over the match day presenting rights at a Brisbane Lions AFL home game, as well as hosting fan days in Ipswich following the successes of the Brisbane Lions AFLW team”.

Mayor Harding said the partnership would bring measurable economic benefits to the city. “From major events and sporting competitions to being able to access the Brisbane Lions corporate network and dedicated co-designed community programming within the council’s Active and Healthy program, this is an incredible partnership,” Mayor Harding said.“For the community, this means more professional-level sport being coached and played right here in Ipswich, as well as the opportunity to deliver an inaugural Ipswich Mini Multicultural Games”.

Brisbane Lions CEO Greg Swann said the Lions were committed to working more closely with Ipswich City Council than ever before. “I want to thank the Mayor and Councillors for their ongoing support of the Lions, and I’m excited about what we can deliver together into the future”.

“We want the precinct to be a year-round attraction for sport, community and educational purposes, and our partnership with council is crucial to making this a reality”.

TAL x AFLW

TAL, the official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, has announced new initiatives supporting athletes on and off the field through the TAL Assister Program.

Launched in 2023, the program compliments TAL’s partnership with the AFLW, supporting AFLW players through sponsorship, flexible career opportunities and positive engagement. It includes sponsorship of AFLW doctors and physios providing on-field support and of Workplay, powered by John Holland, to assist players build successful off-field careers. TAL is also funding a new career mentoring program.

This year, TAL has collaborated with AFLW athletes who have shared stories in a film celebrating the people whose off-field assists have made them the players they are today. “It’s often the small, everyday acts of support that help us be our best,” said Hawthorn FC Captain, Emily Bates, who features in the TAL Assister film alongside GIANTS player, Aliesha Newman and Sydney Swans player, Ally Morphett.

TAL Chief Customer and Brand Officer Alex Homer said the TAL Assister Program is aligned with TAL’s focus of helping Australians to be well protected and supported in building a life for themselves and their families. “In sport, an assist symbolises teamwork and enabling others to shine. What we wanted to highlight in this campaign – and what we heard from AFLW players – is while an assist on the field is one thing, in life, it can often mean so much more,” Homer said.

This year, the TAL Assister Program will also fund 12 scholarships for emerging AFLW talent to receive bespoke leadership training dedicated to empowering emerging talent to reach their full potential by embracing their experiences and skills learned through sport. “Our goal is to play a part in helping AFLW players to achieve in their careers, on and off the field,” said Homer.

TAL’s three-year partnership with the code commenced in 2023, with sponsorship agreements with the AFLW, as well as with the Sydney Swans, GIANTS and Hawthorn FC AFLW teams.

TAL is an employer partner of Workplay, with several flexible employment opportunities available to AFLW players on the platform. Workplay addresses challenges facing many athletes, connecting them to flexible employment, education and career opportunities.

TAB x ESPN

TAB and ESPN have launched a new podcast to serve the booming local interest in American sports. Hosted by former NRL stars and US sport tragics, Justin Horo and Josh Reynolds, the ESPN Hoops & Hits podcast – presented by TAB, provides a detailed but distinctly local take on all the major US sports for fans and punters.

“We know there’s a rapidly growing Aussie fanbase craving more and more content around the American codes, but in a way that’s relatable to us here in Australia,” TAB’s head of sponsorship, events and sport content, Kate Waugh, said. “By leveraging TAB’s exclusive wagering partnerships with the NFL and NBA, and ESPN’s renowned local and US sports coverage, we can keep fans tuned into everything happening, from the NFL to College Football, NBA to WNBA, the NHL, Major League Soccer, UFC and anything in between”.

“Justin’s a huge Green Bay Packers fan and Josh loves the Philadelphia Eagles. They obviously understand professional sport with their backgrounds, but they’re also a lot of fun and huge fans of all US sports”.

The ESPN Hoops & Hits Podcast – presented by TAB- launched its debut episode yesterday in time for the opening week of the new NFL season on September 7, further boosting the game’s popularity here.

“As we continue to see NFL fandom grow in the Australian market, we are excited to see TAB, our official wagering partner and ESPN, our NFL broadcast partner, come together to create a US themed sports podcast that supports our efforts to bring NFL-closer to our local fans,” said Charlotte Offord, NFL general manager – Australia and New Zealand.

The ESPN Hoops & Hits – presented by TAB podcast, is available on Spotify, Apple, Megaphone and all major audio streaming channels.

Reason Group x UC Capitals

The UC Capitals WNBL team have announced that technology services firm Reason Group is a new major partner of the UC Capitals. Reason Group is a homegrown Australian business specialising in digital government, offering strategic advisory, business management, and digital delivery services across some of the biggest government reforms.

Reason Group’s branding will feature prominently on team apparel, promotional material and on match day, with game one tipping off at the AIS Arena on Friday November 8 at 6:30 pm against Bendigo Spirit.

This collaboration is an exciting one for all involved, with both business values aligning as we both strive to bring the Canberra community together and contribute to our vibrant community. “We are incredibly excited to partner with Reason Group,” UC Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said. “Their commitment to fostering positive change and supporting community-driven initiatives aligns perfectly with our values. This sponsorship will enable us to expand our outreach and make a meaningful impact in Canberra. Welcome aboard Reason Group!”

“As a local Canberra organisation, we are so proud to partner with the UC Capitals who are an integral part of Canberra’s sporting DNA. The talent and passion of the team is electric and their engagement with the community is profound in inspiring the next generation of professional female athletes,” said founder and CEO of Reason Group William Scheer. “It’s such an honour to partner with this iconic team who share our values of creating a positive impact in the community and striving for excellence both on and off the court. We look forward to a great WNBL season and encourage Canberrans to come out to support the team with the whole family”.