Spotlight On Sponsors: Cowboys & Toyota Extend Partnership Into 25th Year

The UEFA Champions League has secured a new official global sponsor, while the North Queensland Cowboys have locked in an extension of one of the longest-standing sponsorship deals in NRL history.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

The Olympics has officially come to a close but there is still a lot more sport coming up! Let’s dive into all the latest sports sponsorship news!

Crypto.com x UEFA Champions League

Crypto.com and UEFA have announced that Crypto.com will be the first and exclusive global cryptocurrency platform partner of the UEFA Champions League. The multi-year partnership will see Crypto.com serve as an official global sponsor of the UEFA Champions League.

Crypto.com and UEFA will collaborate to bring unique experiences to fans by creating memorable moments at the matches, driving fan engagement around football and cryptocurrency. The official global sponsorship will also include in-stadium activations, broadcast integrations and innovative advertising campaigns.

“This exclusive partnership with one of, if not the most popular leagues in the world, the UEFA Champions League, represents a significant step in our journey of engaging consumers through the most iconic global sporting events,” said Steven Kalifowitz, chief marketing officer at Crypto.com. “We have successfully built the Crypto.com brand and community by producing innovative and groundbreaking moments and events in a way that others have not been able to replicate. Connecting our brand with engaged sports fans around the world has effectively grown our user base to over 100 million in pursuit of our mission of cryptocurrency in every wallet”.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Crypto.com, one of the foremost supporters of some of the biggest sports teams and events in the world,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director. “This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for the UEFA Champions League, as we embrace innovative technologies to enhance the experience for our fans and community. Together with Crypto.com, we look forward to exploring new opportunities as we begin a new, exciting chapter of the premiere club football competition”.

Toyota x Cowboys

The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys have announced a three-year extension with long-standing principal partner Toyota Australia and the North Queensland Toyota Dealers, with the partnership to run at least into its 25th year. Launched alongside Toyota Australia at the Cowboys home ground, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, the partnership extension will kick off in January 2025 and run until the end of 2027.

“It’s an incredible club that shares Toyota’s passion for inspiring progress and creating positive change within the community,” said Toyota Australia’s vice president sales, marketing & franchise operations, Sean Hanley.

Hanley also confirmed the partnership will include both the Cowboys NRL and NRLW teams. “Our strong relationship provides the support needed to help continue to build this great organisation that is founded on a passion for its people, its players, the fans and the great game of rugby league,” he said.

“With the largest footprint in the NRL, our players, fans and members travel far and wide to be a part of our club, and we are so fortunate to work with Toyota and the North Queensland dealer network in enriching the lives of the various communities of North Queensland,” said Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel. “As the longest running principal partnership for an Australian-based NRL team, our partnership with Toyota has been instrumental in the success and development of our club, and extending this friendship further entrenches the shared values between our organisations.

As well as continuing as a Presenting Partner of the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys NRL and NRLW teams, Toyota will carry on its strong relationship with the Cowboys Community Foundation, supporting powerful community initiatives, including NRL Cowboys House.

KIIS 1065 x Penrith Panthers

ARN has announced that KIIS 1065 has signed on as a Proud Partner of the Penrith Panthers for the remainder of the current season. KIIS 1065 and Penrith Panther fans alike will enjoy a range of engaging activities and giveaways in the Panthers’ final four home games as they march toward the NRL finals series.

As a proud partner, KIIS 1065 branding will be prominently displayed during the Panthers’ home games at BlueBet Stadium, featuring dynamic KIIS LED signage that will light up the field. In addition, the KIIS brand will be seamlessly integrated across the Panthers’ Social footprint and activations at the games, including the introduction of the infamous ‘KIIS Cam’.

On air and across socials, KIIS 1065 will offer match tickets to lucky listeners. Additionally, Kyle & Jackie O’s Cooper Johns, a former NRL player, will deliver unique content with behind-the-scenes access to the Panthers’ players.

“Partnering with the Penrith Panthers is an incredible opportunity for the KIIS Network to bring our brand’s energy and enthusiasm to a passionate fanbase. We’re dedicated to delivering unique and engaging experiences for our listeners, and this collaboration allows us to connect with our audience in exciting new ways,” said Lauren Joyce, ARN’s chief strategy & connections officer.

“We are excited to welcome KIIS 1065 as a proud partner of the Penrith Panthers. Their dynamic presence and commitment to fan engagement perfectly align with our goals for this season. We look forward to a successful partnership that will bring even more excitement to our supporters and team,” said Penrith Panthers CEO Matt Cameron.

Champion x King Of The Court

Champion, the global lifestyle brand born from sport, is thrilled to be announced as the official naming rights sponsor of one of Australia’s leading street basketball competitions, King of the Court. The signing comes as organisers gear up for the event’s seventh anniversary this spring, introducing new elements to expand its appeal and impact.

“With a sporting legacy of over 100 years, including six decades in basketball, sport is sewn into Champion’s DNA. We are committed to supporting initiatives, athletes and enthusiasts at all levels, from elite squads to grassroots organisations, which is why we are so proud to announce our partnership with King of the Court. We are not just sponsoring an event—we are fostering one of basketball’s fastest-growing community initiatives and celebrating talent of all calibres. We can’t wait to see our partnership flourish and deliver a memorable experience for all,” said Rory O’Halloran, brand manager of Champion Australia and New Zealand.

“King of the Court has become a cornerstone of Melbourne’s sporting culture by seamlessly blending athleticism, community spirit, and streetball culture, drawing over 100 players and 1,500 spectators last year. Champion’s deep roots in basketball and dedication to empowering community perfectly aligns with the spirit of King of the Court. We’re looking forward to seeing how our new partnership elevates our growing event,” said Mitch Lang, founder of King of the Court.

This year’s Champion King of the Court tournament will boast an all-new program, celebrating all corners of streetball culture. While the heart of the event remains the electrifying 3×3, 1×1 and dunking competitions, this year’s iteration will introduce ‘Queen of the Court’, showcasing some of the nation’s best female ballers in dedicated 3×3 comps. All teams will be fitted by Champion Teamwear.

As the naming rights sponsor of King of the Court, Champion will be involved across all levels of the event, including developing limited-edition merchandise available for purchase on-site. Champion King of the Court will take place on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at RMIT in Melbourne CBD.