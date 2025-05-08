Spotlight On Sponsors: Chelsea Finally Finds Front-Of-Shirt Sponsor But Search Continues For Long-Term Deal

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world. It’s been a big week so let’s dive in!

DAMAC x Chelsea

After playing most of the 2024/2025 season without a front-of-shirt sponsor, Chelsea have announced that Dubai-based property development company DAMAC Properties will sign on as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor for the rest of the season.

The deal extends across the Chelsea men’s and women’s teams and will see DAMAC become the club’s official property development partner. The brand will also oversee the more than UK£1 billion development of the Chelsea-branded residence in Dubai.

The deal does not extend to this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, with the club reportedly continuing to search for a long-term front-of-shirt partner.

“DAMAC are world renowned in building luxury properties, and we are thrilled to be working with the industry leader to bring to market a first-of-its-kind branded Chelsea FC residence in Dubai,” said Jason Gannon, Chelsea’s president and chief operating officer.

“With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai, support our continued growth on the global stage.”

Stella Artois x ATP Tour

Stella Artois has signed on as a Gold Partner and Official Beer of the ATP Tour through 2028. This multi-year global sponsorship will span some of the most prestigious events on the tennis calendar, including the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

As a long-time partner of several ATP tournaments, as well as being an Official Partner of Wimbledon and an Official Supplier of Roland-Garros, Stella Artois will continue its expansion within the sport. The sponsorship includes on-court brand visibility and product integration in many hospitality areas, providing the opportunity to deliver more premium “Perfect Serve” moments around the world.

Additionally, Stella Artois has also become an Official Partner of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, offering premium brand visibility, hospitality, and pouring rights to enhance the fan experience during the tour finale.

“Tennis continues to grow globally attracting more fans that love the sport and the premium experiences it provides. This partnership with the ATP Tour and Nitto ATP Finals allows Stella Artois to authentically be part of those fan experiences and highlight a taste worth more through the Perfect Serve program,” said Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer for AB InBev. “This partnership will show tennis is best served with a Stella Artois in hand.”

Leveraging ATP Tour’s global digital platforms, Stella Artois will launch “The Perfect Serve” content series, providing engaging online experiences for fans of legal drinking age. This series will allow fans to vote for the player with the best serve each month, promoted across ATP Tour and Stella Artois social channels.

Additionally, Stella Artois will partner with the ATP No. 1 Club, uniting current, former, and future ATP World No. 1 players, with exclusive activations planned for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals.

“Stella Artois is not only one of the world’s most iconic beer brands; it’s a brand that truly understands our sport – not just as a game, but as an experience,” said Daniele Sanó, ATP chief business officer. “With a rich history in tennis, they’ve created unforgettable moments for our fans across generations. We’re proud to be a part of their legacy and excited to keep building on this, finding new ways to bring even more entertainment to the game”.

ADAPTOVATE x Sydney Roosters

Global management consultancy ADAPTOVATE has announced a new strategic partnership with the Sydney Roosters, becoming the Club’s Platinum Partner in a collaboration that underscores the shared values of high performance, humility, and transformation-driven leadership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADAPTOVATE (@adaptovate_global)

This landmark alliance places ADAPTOVATE’s branding on the sternum of the Roosters’ NRL jersey, a symbol of the deep alignment between two organisations committed to pushing boundaries, building resilience, and embedding a culture of continuous improvement.

For ADAPTOVATE, whose work with major enterprises across sectors helps organisations move faster, lead smarter, and adapt at scale, the partnership is more than sponsorship — it’s a bold statement about where elite intelligence and elite sport intersect.

ADAPTOVATE managing director and partner – Australia & New Zealand, David Gumley, said the partnership reflects the strong connection between the two organisations’ missions and mindsets. “The Sydney Roosters are a club that understands what it takes to perform under pressure, lead with purpose, and adapt to win. We’re honoured to partner with a club whose resilience, humility, and drive for continuous improvement matches our own.”

Both organisations operate in high-stakes, high-performance environments where leadership, adaptability, and the ability to respond quickly to change are not just aspirations, they’re imperatives.

“This is a strategic collaboration that goes beyond the field,” Gumley added. “It’s a powerful brand alignment, and we’re incredibly proud to stand alongside the Roosters as they pursue continued success.”

The partnership also marks a new chapter in ADAPTOVATE’s brand journey, showcasing the firm’s commitment to bold, visible leadership in both business and community. It reflects a growing appetite among forward-thinking brands to partner with elite sporting organisations to communicate shared values around discipline, teamwork, and strategic execution.

Sydney Roosters chief operating officer, Jarrod Johnstone, welcomed the partnership with enthusiasm. “We’re thrilled to have ADAPTOVATE on board as a Platinum Partner. Their commitment to integrity, professionalism, and excellence mirrors everything we stand for at the Roosters,” said Johnstone.

“This is a strategic partnership built on shared principles, and we look forward to achieving great things together.”

As the Roosters continue to compete at the highest level of the NRL, and ADAPTOVATE supports some of the world’s largest companies to lead and innovate through change, the partnership represents a unique opportunity to spotlight the powerful parallels between elite athletic performance and elite business transformation.

Superloop x Football Australia

Superloop has made two announcements demonstrating its commitment to supporting grassroots sport in Australia, signing a deal as Football Australia’s official telecommunications partner for the prestigious Australia Cup and deploying connectivity infrastructure essential for delivering automated (AI) live broadcasts across the Australian football pyramid.

“Superloop is thrilled to partner with Football Australia to support their flagship national competition, the Australia Cup,” said Superloop CMO, Ben Colman.

“Grass roots sport in Australia connects people. It brings together fans and players from every corner of the nation, united by a shared passion,” said Colman.

“The Australia Cup will see more than 750 community teams get the opportunity to showcase their skills and take on some of the bigger guys. That attitude – self-belief, the doing what you love, the shaking up the way the game is played – nothing feels more Superloop than that. We’re so proud to be able to partner with Football Australia to support these players and their families, and to do our bit to share their feats widely.”

In a separate, term-aligned agreement, Superloop will provide Football Australia with the robust connectivity infrastructure necessary to introduce AI camera technology across key Football Australia and Member Federation venues, enabling the automated delivery of 4K resolution streams to YouTube, OTT platforms, and other domestic and global media destinations.

This includes the provision of dedicated high-speed nbn connectivity at Darwin Football Stadium, one of the first Superloop sites to be activated, now powering the automated production of all Men’s and Women’s Premier League games in the NorthZone competition.

“Refreshing the internet isn’t just a tagline for us at Superloop. It’s absolutely how we approach every conversation with every potential partner. We want to find new ways to enable, to connect, to amplify, and to bring to life the vision our partners have. And that’s what we’re doing in this connectivity partnership with Football Australia,” said Superloop’s group executive, business & wholesale, Daisey Stampfer.

“We’re excited to be playing a role in supporting the broadcast of grassroots football and unlocking opportunities for future innovation via our high-performance network,” added Stampfer. “I can’t wait to see these stadiums come online as we roll out the infrastructure and I can’t wait to see those community clubs give it a red hot go in the Australia Cup.”

“This partnership with Superloop signifies a pivotal moment in our digital transformation journey. In today’s connected world, high-speed, reliable internet infrastructure is paramount. Superloop’s expertise and technology will allow us to deliver a more dynamic and engaging live streaming experience to fans nationwide, while unlocking cost efficiencies and new revenue streams for the sport,” said Football Australia’s CEO, James Johnson.

“Superloop’s support as the official telecommunications partner for the Hahn Australia Cup will amplify the reach and excitement of this prestigious competition, connecting fans across the country like never before.”

Bibigo x Sydney Swans

The Sydney Swans have welcomed global Korean food brand bibigo to the red and white family as an official supplier. The Swans join a strong lineup of international organisations working with the bibigo brand, which includes the Los Angeles Lakers, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the globally popular Netflix series Squid Game.

CJ Foods, the global leader in authentic Korean food for over 60 years, offers a range of products under bibigo brand that celebrate the rich taste and culture of Korea. This marks bibigo’s first sports partnership in Australia, as the brand continues to grow its presence Down Under.

Sydney Swans members and fans will have the chance to experience bibigo’s delicious Korean flavours on game days, with complimentary Mandu (Korean dumplings) and other snack samples available at both AFL and AFLW home matches throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to partner with a prominent global brand bibigo and are proud to be part of its first sporting collaboration in Australia,” Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said. “Not only is it fantastic to bring a globally renowned brand to the AFL, but also to celebrate the fusion of sport and culture, which is something we are truly passionate about.”

“We know Australians have a growing love for K-culture, and we’re excited to bring our authentic Korean food products to even more Aussie households,” said Eugene Cha, CEO of CJ Foods Oceania.

“This partnership with the Sydney Swans marks our first official sporting collaboration in Australia, and we’re proud to team up with a club that shares our values of passion, community, and excellence. Through our bibigo brand, we serve as a cultural bridge between Korea and Australia, connecting people through food. We can’t wait to serve our delicious “Australian made” Mandu dumplings and snacks to fans on game days and continue showcasing the rich taste of Korean food across the country.”

Accor x NRL

Accor and The National Rugby League have announced the extension of their partnership, which will see the region’s largest hospitality group continue as the official accommodation partner of the NRL and NRLW until the end of 2027.

This renewal reinforces a long-standing relationship that continues to enhance the experiences of players, officials, and fans while contributing to the tourism economy across Australia. The extension also represents an ongoing commitment to delivering unforgettable Limitless Experiences for members of ALL, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme.

Under the extended agreement, Accor will continue to fulfil the accommodation requirements of NRL Clubs, officials and referees as they travel throughout the elite men’s and women’s seasons.

Additionally, NRL fans will continue to benefit from exclusive access to accommodation discounts in Australia and overseas through ALL. From Pullman and Novotel to Mantra, Peppers, ibis, Mercure and Sofitel, the Group’s diverse brand portfolio plays host to players and fans alike – offering comfort, style and proximity to the heart of the action.

Whether following the game interstate or enjoying a home-ground advantage, ALL members will continue to benefit from access to discounted accommodation and members-only offers. More than just a place to stay, ALL unlocks access to ‘money-can’t-buy’ experiences during key events like the NRL and State of Origin tournaments, including VIP treatment that brings fans closer to the game they love.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NRL, reinforcing our commitment to the sport and its passionate fans. This collaboration highlights the vital role sport plays in bringing people together and driving tourism. At Accor, we are dedicated to creating meaningful connections and exceptional experiences for our guests, and this partnership allows us to do just that. We look forward to continuing this journey with the NRL and contributing to the success of Australia’s premier rugby league competitions,” said Adrian Williams, chief operating officer for Accor in the Pacific.

With an extensive range of accommodation options to suit every need, Accor’s properties are strategically located near stadiums that host NRL games. This partnership continues to provide fans with unparalleled convenience and comfort, enhancing their engagement with the sport they love.

“What we love about our partnership with Accor is that it delivers for fans. As well as fulfilling the requirements of our organisation, there is a focus on providing great benefits for Rugby League fans wherever they travel to support their team across the country. We look forward to continuing our work together over the next three years to provide exceptional experiences for fans,” said Andrew Abdo, chief executive officer of the NRL.

Tourism and sport are key contributors to Australia’s economy. Sporting events like the NRL and State of Origin tournaments attract fans from across Australia and around the world, generating significant economic benefits through increased travel, accommodation, and spending in local communities. By continuing this partnership, Accor and the NRL are proud to play a pivotal role in revitalising tourism, stimulating regional economies, and supporting jobs within the hospitality and tourism sectors.