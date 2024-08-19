AdvertisingNewsletter

Special Nabs Origin Energy Creative Account From M&C Saatchi

Special has won the Origin Energy creative account following a competitive pitch process B&T can reveal.

M&C Saatchi has held the account for the last three years after winning it off TBWA\Melbourne back in January 2021.

“We are delighted to partner with Origin. They have a very important role to play in Australia. Every step of the way, we were impressed by the team they have built, their willingness to be open, and the clarity of their thinking. It gave us great confidence entering into a partnership with Origin,” Michael McEwan, M&C Saatchi, managing director (now CEO), said at the time.

“2020 was a significant year of growth for M&C Saatchi Melbourne. We have assembled a wonderful team of people, strengthening existing partnerships while growing our business with a diverse group of new clients”.

Atomic 212 manages the energy provider’s media. It first won the account in 2016, which was then thought to be worth around $40 million.

B&T understands that Origin Energy is still working with M&C Saatchi but cannot confirm the extent of this relationship.

B&T has contacted M&C Saatchi and Special, both of which declined to comment.

More to follow.

