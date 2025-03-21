Snapchat & Warner Bros. Launch Immersive AR Lens Collection For A Minecraft Movie

To build excitement ahead of the highly anticipated release of A Minecraft Movie, Snap Inc. has teamed up with Warner Bros. to bring the blocky world of Minecraft to life through augmented reality.

Starting this week, Snapchatters across key markets including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and more can dive into the Minecraft universe via a new collection of four AR Lenses inspired by the film. These interactive Lenses offer fans a playful way to transform themselves—and their surroundings—into the beloved, pixelated world of Minecraft.

Here’s what’s on offer in the A Minecraft Movie AR Lens Collection:

Blockify Your World Lens: Gives the real world a Minecraft makeover, reimagining users’ surroundings in the game’s iconic blocky style.

Gamified Lens: A 3D Bitmoji-powered game where users race to collect creatures featured in the film.

Character Transformation Lens: Lets fans step into the blocky shoes of popular characters like the Bee, Panda, Creeper, and Llama.

3D Body Tracking Lens: Debuting Saturday, March 22, this Lens transforms users into Minecraft mobs like the Zombie or Skeleton, using full-body AR tracking.

Snapchatters can find the Lenses through the Lens Carousel or by visiting the official A Minecraft Movie Snapchat profile. On March 22, Warner Bros. will launch a First Lens Unlimited Takeover spotlighting the 3D Body Tracking Lens, followed by a full Lens Explorer takeover the week of March 24.

The campaign also includes video Snap Ads and Commercials with full funnel optimisation to drive awareness, views, and ultimately, ticket sales. Rounding out the immersive rollout is Warner Bros.’ use of the Proto Hologram Box, hinting at even more real-world-meets-Minecraft activations.

It’s a clever fusion of fandom, fun, and film promotion—inviting audiences to experience Minecraft like never before, just ahead of the movie’s big-screen debut.