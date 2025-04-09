Snapchat Launches Sponsored AI Lenses

Snapchat has introduced Sponsored AI Lenses, a new ad format powered by its proprietary Generative AI technology.

These interactive Lenses let Snapchatters see themselves in entirely new ways — whether sporting ‘90s hairstyles, stepping into the Wild West, donning the latest runway styles, or more.

With Sponsored AI Lenses, Snapchat said brands can help drive high engagement, virality and AI-powered storytelling on Snapchat.

This format generates personalised, AI-driven images that put Snapchatters at the center of unique brand moments, allowing them to express themselves while sharing their favourite brands with friends.

Brands leveraging this format can be placed at the forefront of the Camera, enabling them access to 25-45 per cent more impressions in a single day.

Advertisers are embracing the creative potential of Sponsored AI Lenses. For Thanksgiving, Uber’s “My Thanksgiving Vibe” AI Lens gave Snapchatters a festive way to celebrate, while Tinder’s “My 2025 Dating Vibe” AI Lens added a playful twist to New Year’s Eve.

Artists including Coldplay have also used AI Lenses to bring their fans into their celestial universe for the launch of Moon Music. Due to the immersive nature of the format, Snapchat said users spent more time engaging with Sponsored AI Lenses compared to standard Lenses. Both Uber and Tinder unlocked higher than average playtimes while using the new AI creative format.

“Sponsored AI Lenses enhance creative advertising on Snapchat, putting our audience of 850 million monthly active users at the center of immersive, shareable brand moments. Powered by Snap’s Generative AI, this format enables brands across industries to quickly produce high-quality experiences that drive deeper engagement and brand affinity,” said Abby Laursen, senior director, product marketing, Snap.

“We’re encouraged by the strong results our advertisers are already seeing, with increased impressions and playtime as Snapchatters interact and share their AI-powered transformations.”

Sponsored AI Lenses can be found in the Lens Carousel, where, on average, more than 300 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality experiences every day.