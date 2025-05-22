Snap Up A Steal! Cairns Crocodiles 2026 Super Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now!

Wow! Cairns Crocodiles 2025, presented by Pinterest, was a week for the ages!

The festival’s three-day agenda was packed with thought-provoking discussions and keynote addresses and we can hardly keep up with the LinkedIn praise.

That’s why there’s no better time to secure your ultra early bird tickets for Cairns Crocodiles 2026!

Attendees now have the opportunity to secure their spot at a discounted rate of just $999 (plus GST). Compared to the normal cost this is an absolute steal, and these tickets are available until 1 September 2025.

“From Mumbai to Singapore and London to New Zealand and New York, the speaker line up and hot topics made this year’s event the biggest and best yet,” said Pippa Chambers, Content Director of Cairns Crocodiles.

“Cairns Crocodiles delivered precisely what the industry needed at such a pivotal moment: a rich collective of high-calibre content and diverse voices, all infused with hope, inspiration, and the perfect balance of realism and optimism.”

Now in its fourth year, more than 2,000 people attended the landmark event which included hit speakers such as four-time Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus, media trailblazer Antoinette Lattouf, United Nations Foundation CMO David Ohana and Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page.

The festival also introduced new initiatives including the Cairns Hatchlings competition presented by Yahoo and the Cairns Masterclass presented by News Australia.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards, introduced in 2024, grew even bigger and stronger.

The Cairns Hatchlings program, in particular, provided an unparalleled opportunity for finalists to attend the prestigious event with flights and accommodation covered, where they competed live, showcasing their work before top industry leaders and decision-makers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Cairns Crocodiles website.

For sponsorship opportunities, reach out to Rosie at [email protected] and keep an eye out for our popular Topics in the Tropics session submission portal.