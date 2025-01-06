Campaigns

Shane Warne Legacy Releases Moving ‘Don’t Waste A Beat’ During Boxing Day Test

During the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, the Shane Warne Legacy debuted ‘Don’t Waste a Beat’, a film celebrating Warne’s achievements, cherished moments and the vibrant beats of his life and encouraging all Australians to take the Shane Warne Legacy Health Check.

The film, a collaboration between Thinkerbell, FINCH, and Warne’s friends and family, weaves together rarely seen moments from his life. It’s set to an a cappella cover of ‘Feel’ by Robbie Williams.

Helen Nolan, CEO of The Shane Warne Legacy, explained: “Shane’s sudden and tragic passing sparked a significant increase in public awareness about heart disease and heart attacks. Approximately 45% of people who take the Shane Warne Legacy Health Check are referred to their GP for further assessment, highlighting its life-saving importance and the profound impact of Shane’s story.”

Finch’s Michael Hili added: “The images in the film capture Shane’s personality—childhood memories, moments with his kids, and life on and off the field. When we see Shane on the cricket pitch, it’s Shane Warne the person, not just the player. These photos reveal a big heart—a man who brought joy and inspiration to countless lives. They showcase his love for family, his humour, and a full life cut tragically short, urging Australians to honour Shane’s legacy by prioritising their own heart health.”

Tom Wenborn, chief tinker at Thinkerbell said: “It’s impossible to condense a life like Shane’s into 60 seconds, but our goal was to show the importance of every moment. We’re grateful to Shane’s family and friends for their collaboration on this project. There have been tears, smiles, and laughter—but it’s all been worth it.”

