SBS To Broadcast Beach Volleyball World Championships In Adelaide

SBS and Volleyball World today announced a landmark broadcast agreement for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Adelaide 2025.

Set to take place in the South Australian capital between 14-23 November 2025, the tournament will be broadcast live and free on SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND, delivering world-class beach volleyball action directly to fans across Australia.

The 2025 edition represents a major milestone for the sport. It is the first World Championships ever hosted in Australia and the Oceania region.

The Beach Volleyball World Championships will feature 192 of the world’s best beach volleyballers as they battle for the coveted title, in the heart of the city of Adelaide. The Drive and ‘Pinky Flat’ riverbank will come to life with a festival-like atmosphere, as teams battle it out across 5 courts and over 10 days of play.

SBS has established itself as Australia’s leading broadcaster of volleyball, having previously covered the Mahindra Australian Volleyball Super League and a range of international events. This partnership highlights SBS’s ongoing commitment to showcasing premium sports content and promoting volleyball to Australian audiences.

SBS director of sport, Ken Shipp, said: “SBS has a proud history of showcasing some of the biggest global sporting events to Australian audiences, so we are delighted to bring the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships to our beach-loving country. Following on from last year’s spectacular Eiffel Tower venue, which made beach volleyball the must-have ticket at the Paris Olympics, the Adelaide organisers are also bringing the sport to the heart of their city, on the banks of the Torrens River next to the iconic Adelaide Oval. The world’s best players gathering in a suitably beautiful location to display their extraordinary athleticism and compete for world titles will make this a compelling broadcast event for sports fans nation-wide.’’

Volleyball World head of media, Felix von Knorring, added: “We are thrilled to partner with SBS to bring the Beach Volleyball World Championships to fans across Australia. This is a milestone moment – not only is it the first time the event is being held in the country, but it’s also a chance to inspire the next generation of beach volleyball players. SBS’s reach and experience in broadcasting volleyball will help elevate the event and ensure maximum visibility nationwide.”

Volleyball Australia CEO, Andrew Dee, said: “We’re excited to continue our strong partnership with SBS, who will bring the 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships in Adelaide to fans across Australia, live and free. With their expertise in delivering high-quality volleyball content, we will showcase this landmark event to Australian audiences – whether they’re watching from home or on the go. This partnership allows us to bring more world-class volleyball action to even more Aussies.”

All Australian matches and all finals will be broadcast live on SBS On Demand and/or SBS VICELAND, and available on catch-up, with additional coverage and behind-the-scenes content available across SBS digital platforms.

The 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships are supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.