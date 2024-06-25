Samsung Electronics Lit Up Vivid Sydney With ‘Chorus Of Light’ Installation

Samsung Electronics Australia unveiled ‘Chorus of Light’, a captivating installation, combining technology and artistry, with a focus on uniting humanity through language and shared aspirations for the future, in partnership with Vivid Sydney, which was open every night during the festival from 24 May to 15 June.

B&T was excited to visit Samsung’s ‘Chorus of Light’ Vivid installation, where AI broke down language barriers, translating people’s messages into one of 16 available languages, and then transforming them into a corresponding light show.

‘Chorus of Light’ was inspired by Galaxy AI, which made its debut this year on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, and is now available to millions of Australians. Galaxy AI marks a new era in mobile experience, with advanced AI technology allowing consumers greater personalisation by focusing on communication, productivity, and creativity. Features including live translate and chat assist streamline information access, conversation engagement, and messaging, to empower Australians to unleash their creativity and productivity in new ways and enable barrier-free communication.

An interactive journey, ‘Chorus of Light’ showcased Vivid Sydney 2024’s theme of ‘Humanity’, inviting visitors to record a personal message of hope for the future in one of the 16 languages available with Galaxy AI. Each attendee’s message was then live translated and expressed as a dazzling light display in a co-created visual masterpiece by renowned international media artist, Susan Kosti. Beyond demonstrating the innovative power of AI, Samsung’s Chorus of Light offered visitors the opportunity to capture a brilliant Nightography portrait with a stunning interactive backdrop.

Eric Chou, director of mobile experience at Samsung Australia shared his experience working on the installation with B&T.

“Building Chorus of Light was no small feat, with the team using approximately 1,600 strings of light and 20,000 lights across 740 square meters of space to create the dazzling and immersive installation,” said Chou.

“With this year’s festival theme of Humanity, it was a great opportunity to create an activation inspired by Galaxy AI and its features like Live Translate and Chat Assist, which help break down language barriers and empower communication for users,” added Chou.

“Chorus of Light is more than just an art installation; it’s a collective space for people from all walks of life to come together and share and experience messages of hope in a unifying and mesmerising way”.

“We wanted to build on the momentum of our previous activations with this year’s installation, our biggest and most immersive yet,” explained Chou. Samsung’s previous installations at Vivid Sydney were “The Night Reimagined” and a technology-enabled playground featuring two large-scale activations, “Samsung Electric Playground” and “Samsung Galaxy Studio”.

“Communication, relationships (family, friends, society) and emotion (love, happiness) were common themes. The Chorus of Light activation allowed us to create an emotional connection with Australians through an immersive, memorable brand experience that reframes the brand’s perception locally. We could connect authentically with Australian culture to reach our strategic growth audience in a meaningful way,” added Chou.