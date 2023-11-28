Rocket Agency Appoints Samantha Dodson As Creative Director

Digital marketing agency Rocket has announced the appointment of Samantha Dodson (lead image) as creative director. This hire builds on existing growth in Rocket’s creative team in 2023 and will further empower Rocket to drive client growth through high-performing creative and digital campaigns.

Ex-Ogilvy and DDB, as well as creative lead at BlueMelon, Dodson brings a wealth of experience, having excelled in both B2B and B2C landscapes for brands including LinkedIn, Adobe, Microsoft and Salesforce, as well as Telstra, WWF, Coca-Cola and KFC. With a robust background in copy and an eye for what makes creative perform, Samantha is poised to lead the agency’s creative team.

Dodson said: “I am thrilled to join Rocket Agency and contribute to the evolution of its creative services. I see Rocket as an industry leader and I look forward to elevating the existing offering to new levels. I can’t wait to help ensure that our clients not only meet but exceed their marketing goals.”

James Lawrence, co-founder of Rocket Agency, added: “Samantha is perfectly positioned to drive our creative endeavours forward into 2024 and beyond. We have massive plans for our Creative Team, and Sam’s extensive experience across both B2B and B2C will help Rocket’s creative team do amazing things. Her experience aligns seamlessly with our vision for innovation and digital excellence. We can’t wait to see what she will bring to the team in 2024.”