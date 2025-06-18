NewsletterSports Marketing

Dan Ricciardo Parks The F1 Career To Launch Ultimate Tailgate Party With Dabble

Dan Ricciardo

Known for his daring Formula 1 racing style and his tendency to do a shoey on the podium, eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo is officially shifting gears as he puts his racing days in the rear-view mirror and instead, he’s inviting Aussies to embrace the uniquely American tradition of tailgating.

Partnering with Dabble, a social-first sports betting brand, Ricciardo is launching “Dabble Dan’s Tailgate Service,” a fan-first experience that turns any game day into a full-on party.

“You better believe it — I’m not coming back to F1,” Ricciardo said. “I’m going all-in on tailgating. This is about good food, great company and making game day something special.”

Taking Ricciardo out of the driver’s seat, with the new venture, he’s inviting Aussies to embrace the uniquely US tradition of coming together before a major sporting event to gather around the open tailgate of a vehicle and enjoy a barbecue and celebrate before the game kicks off.

Dan’s Tailgate Service is a global competition, offering fans in Australia, the US and the UK the chance to tailgate with Ricciardo in Texas during this year’s NFL season.

Having spent his post-F1 months golfing, gardening and recharging, Ricciardo says the pull of community and shared energy never really left.

“I missed that buzz. That feeling of being part of something bigger,” he said. “This is my true passion now. With Dabble in my corner, we’re taking tailgating to the next level.”

