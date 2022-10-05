Readly Teams Up With Disney To Boost Magazine Offering

Readly, the European leader in digital magazine and newspaper subscriptions, is working together with Disney to bring over 80 Disney magazines to Readly subscribers.

The addition of the Disney portfolio strengthens Readly’s children’s category and its position as the leading digital reading app for all the family.

The Disney magazine portfolio includes much-loved character comics such as Disney’s Frozen, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, High School Musical, Star Wars and MARVEL. The titles will be rolled out on Readly’s platform during a phased launch and available to all the family as part of the unlimited reading subscription.

Research from The National Literacy Trust shows that one in four (26 per cent) children read magazines and comics digitally. Reading digitally is increasing with the availability of technology at home and in schools and it being a key part of UK homeschool and family entertainment over recent years.

Ranj Begley, UK MD and chief content officer at Readly said: “We are delighted to welcome these much-loved titles to our platform and boost the joy of reading with Disney. Digital reading amongst children is increasing and research shows that it is beneficial for children to read various forms of quality content such as comics and magazines to inspire a passion and drive engagement.

“Young people who are engaged in digital reading are more likely to want to read so it is the perfect time to offer these popular magazines to all the family alongside the broad portfolio of titles on our platform.”

Research shows that having opportunities to read digitally could be particularly effective for children with low levels of reading engagement, such as reluctant readers. For these children, reading enjoyment increased not only in relation to reading on screen, but also reading in print, indicating that reading digitally had the potential to provide a route into general reading and literacy.

Readly currently offers 6300 magazines and newspapers on its app. Readly’s content portfolio has seen a significant boost in recent months with the addition of UK regional newspapers and leading US magazines. Furthermore, Readly’s product development continues with the launch of podcasts onto the platform.