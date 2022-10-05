Readly Teams Up With Disney To Boost Magazine Offering

Readly Teams Up With Disney To Boost Magazine Offering
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Readly, the European leader in digital magazine and newspaper subscriptions, is working together with Disney to bring over 80 Disney magazines to Readly subscribers.

The addition of the Disney portfolio strengthens Readly’s children’s category and its position as the leading digital reading app for all the family.

The Disney magazine portfolio includes much-loved character comics such as Disney’s Frozen, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, High School Musical, Star Wars and MARVEL. The titles will be rolled out on Readly’s platform during a phased launch and available to all the family as part of the unlimited reading subscription.

Research from The National Literacy Trust shows that one in four (26 per cent) children read magazines and comics digitally. Reading digitally is increasing with the availability of technology at home and in schools and it being a key part of UK homeschool and family entertainment over recent years.

Ranj Begley, UK MD and chief content officer at Readly said: “We are delighted to welcome these much-loved titles to our platform and boost the joy of reading with Disney. Digital reading amongst children is increasing and research shows that it is beneficial for children to read various forms of quality content such as comics and magazines to inspire a passion and drive engagement.

“Young people who are engaged in digital reading are more likely to want to read so it is the perfect time to offer these popular magazines to all the family alongside the broad portfolio of titles on our platform.”

Research shows that having opportunities to read digitally could be particularly effective for children with low levels of reading engagement, such as reluctant readers. For these children, reading enjoyment increased not only in relation to reading on screen, but also reading in print, indicating that reading digitally had the potential to provide a route into general reading and literacy.

Readly currently offers 6300 magazines and newspapers on its app. Readly’s content portfolio has seen a significant boost in recent months with the addition of UK regional newspapers and leading US magazines. Furthermore, Readly’s product development continues with the launch of podcasts onto the platform.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Disney readly

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
  • Media

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]