Radio Ratings: A Win For Ben Fordham Despite 2GB And KIIS Losing Listeners

Both Ben Fordham and the Kyle & Jackie O show reported a fall in listeners this month as they battled a volatile radio environment.

The two shows have been battling it out since the beginning of the year with Ben Fordham now claiming more wins.

Based on the latest numbers from GfK, the official provider of radio ratings for Commercial Radio Australia (CRA), both Sydney shows had at least a three per cent drop in audience share this month. Ben Fordham’s show dropped 3.5 per cent and the Kyle & Jackie O show dropped 3.2 per cent.

Ben Fordham’s show on 2GB had a 14.6 per cent audience share, compared to 18.1 per cent last month. Meanwhile, the Kyle & Jackie O show on KIIS1065 had a 13.9 per cent audience share compared to 17.1 per cent last month.

For total people, 2GB was still the most popular radio station with an 11.7 per cent audience share (down 2.7 per cent). KIIS1065 was the second most popular radio station with a 10 per cent audience share.

WSFM was the biggest gainer of the past month – it’s morning show hosted by Jonesy & Amanda picked up a 1.1 per cent audience share, lifting to 8.8 per cent. It also gained 0.7 per cent for overall listeners coming in at 8.3 per cent.

NOVA96.9 also gained for the breakfast slot, lifting 0.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

Melbourne

Over in Australia’s cultural capital, fortunes turned for 3AW. The station was up 2.1 per cent from the previous quarter, increasing to a 16.7 per cent audience share.

Things were less peachy for GOLD104.3 which dropped -.2 per cent, falling to an audience share of 9.6 per cent.

3AW’s breakfast showwith Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft gained a considerable increase in the breakfast slot, rising 3.1 per cent to a 22.3 per cent audience share.

Brisbane

In Brisbane, it was a good month for KIIS973 which saw its total audience share lift 1.1 per cent to 10.8 per cent.

The lead was narrowly held by NOVA106.9 while had an 11.6 per cent audience share. Meanwhile, B105 had an 11.1 per cent audience share.