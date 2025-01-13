Qatar Airways Injects $158 Million Into Brand New Rugby Championship

Qatar Airways has signed a massive $158 million (AUD) deal to sponsor the brand new World Rugby Nations Championship on an eight-year deal from 2026 to 2034.

The deal is being reported as one of the biggest title sponsorships in international rugby, with the value of each championship sitting at more than $39 million compared with the about $23 million for Guinness’s sponsorship deal with the Six Nations tournament.

The signing will cover the competition’s qualifying matches and finals for the first four editions of the rugby union tournament, the second of which will be hosted in Qatar in 2028.

The Nations Championship will see the Six Nations teams (France, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, and Italy) face off against southern hemisphere powerhouses such as Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, along with additional teams like Japan and Fiji.

The tournament’s inaugural finals in 2027 will be held in London, with Doha set to stage the six playoff games the following year. Under the competition’s structure, teams will play six matches (three home and three away) before advancing to a final series held in a single city. The lowest-ranked European and southern hemisphere teams will compete in a relegation-style playoff, while the top-ranked sides will compete for the championship title.

Qatar’s investment in rugby is part of a broader strategy by Gulf nations to expand their influence in global sports. Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, owns French football club Paris Saint-Germain, while Qatar Airways serves as the club’s shirt sponsor. Other Gulf airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, and Riyadh Air, have made similar moves, sponsoring European football clubs and stadiums.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, has made aggressive plays in the sports market, creating the LIV Golf tour, purchasing Premier League club Newcastle United, and securing the rights to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup. However, Saudi Arabia has yet to invest significantly in rugby, making Qatar’s sponsorship a strategic move to diversify its sporting portfolio in light of Saudi Arabia’s dominance in football.

The agreement reflects the shifting dynamics in rugby sponsorship. Historically, rugby has relied on European alcohol brands like Guinness, but the Qatar Airways deal signals a move toward broader global commercial partnerships.

The Qatar Airways deal marks a pivotal step in rugby union’s quest for global growth and financial sustainability. Securing such a high-profile sponsor not only brings increased visibility to the sport but also aligns rugby with other major global sporting events backed by Gulf nations.

As the Nations Championship prepares for its debut in 2026, the challenge will be balancing the financial benefits of this sponsorship with the sport’s core values and fan expectations. If successful, the partnership could redefine rugby’s commercial landscape, positioning the sport for a more expansive and financially secure future.