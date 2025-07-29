Publicis Groupe Banks PayPal’s Global Media Account

Publicis Groupe has secured PayPal’s global media business which was previously help by WPP Media since 2023. WPP Media resigned the account earlier this year to “pursue other opportunities”.

“We recently completed an agency partner review for global media and have appointed Publicis as our new global media agency partner,” said Geoff Seeley, CMO, PayPal in a statement.

“This PayPal-led process was shaped by our ambition to modernise how we go to market and align with a partner that reflects where we’re headed as a brand. We appreciate the time, thinking, and energy from all the agencies that participated. We’re excited about what comes next.”

PayPal has also positioned itself as a commerce tool. In September, the brand released its largest campaign to date, created by Publicis’ BBH, which features Will Ferrell discovering how PayPal’s debit card can be added to digital wallets for tap-to-pay purchases. The comedian proceeded to use the feature at locations ranging from a clothing boutique to a coffee shop to a “shady” lemonade stand while belting out his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere.” It released a follow-up ad in April.

Stagwell’s 72andSunny has also lent a hand on creative duties recently.

PayPal Holdings spent $574 million, $364 million and $518 million in advertising expenses in 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively, the company previously reported. This includes media spending for its PayPal and Venmo entities.

PayPal is the latest media win for Publicis this year, joining Coca-Cola’s North American business, Nespresso, Mars and Paramount.

The agency group has also been busy bolstering its services through acquisitions, landing influencer agencies such as Captiv8, sports marketing shop Adopt and data management platform Lotame.

Publicis Groupe has declined to comment on the matter and B&T has also contacted WPP Media for comment.