Publicis Groupe To Terraform Media Planning And Buying At Mars, IPG Wins Comms

Publicis Groupe has won the US$1.7 billion ($2.6 billion) global media business, following a six competitive review.

The French headquartered holding company beat the incumbent WPP and Omnicom to the account, which covers 70 markets including Australia.

The pitch, which began in 2024, covered Mars snacking and pet care divisions, including brands such as Snickers, M&Ms, Wrigley’s, Royal Canin, and Pedigree. Publicis will also handle media for Mars Food & Nutrition, which includes brands such as Ben’s Original, Seeds of Change and Masterfoods.

Publicis’ remit covers media, production, commerce, paid social and influencer marketing.

Mars has also handed its brand PR to Interpublic Group, with Weber Shandwick taking the role as lead agency. Weber Shandwick works with Kellanova (the parent company of Kellogg’s), which Mars is in the process of acquiring.

Creative, which is handled by Omnicom’s DDB and BBDO, were not part of the review.

Publicis has created a bespoke solution, One Mars, to handle the account from 1 January 2026.

“Mars’ iconic brands and our unmatched capabilities – powered by the depth of our Connected ID, core AI and human insights – we are ready, energised and eager to bring to life the One Mars platform and help deliver the next generation of brand building for this special company, as we redefine the industry in the age of AI together,” said Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun.

Gülen Bengi, lead chief marketing officer at Mars and chief growth officer at Mars Snacking, added: “Without exception, every agency that participated brought forward outstanding thinking, creativity and passion.

“I’m deeply grateful for the diligence and dedication of our associates who orchestrated this process, and to our incumbent partners for their collaboration and commitment to our business.”

The Mars loss comes a day after WPP chief executive Mark Read announced he was stepping down. It also follows a recent decision by Paramount to sever ties with WPP in favour of Publicis Groupe, while Coca-Cola’s North American business has decided to jump ship to the French quarter.

In Australia, Mars is served by EssenceMediacom, which has been a strong run of late. Last year the agency won Specsavers and retained the Queensland Government account, while picking up a coveted B&T Award for Media Agency of the Year.