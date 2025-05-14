Technology

Press Ganey Forsta Acquires Customer Tech Firm InMoment

Press Ganey Forsta, a leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights is acquiring InMoment, a customer experience technology company with expertise in AI, natural language processing and cross-industry solutions.

United by a shared purpose—helping organisations create better experiences and stronger outcomes—the two companies will combine their capabilities to deliver the most advanced experience technology, connecting employee, customer, and operational data to turn insights into action.

“In today’s competitive landscape, understanding customer sentiment and experience is one of the most powerful levers organisations have to build loyalty, earn trust, and drive growth,” said Patrick Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey Forsta.

“The ability to gain deep insights from the voice of the consumer directly shapes a company’s brand, reputation, and bottom line. Press Ganey Forsta is committed to leading with innovation and partnering with clients to elevate the human experience across their organizations. We’re excited to welcome the InMoment team and deliver unmatched capabilities to our combined client base.”

“In joining Press Ganey Forsta, we become part of an organisation that has a demonstrated track record of innovation and elevating both the consumer and employee voice,” said John Lewis, Chairman and CEO of InMoment. “Together, we have the resources to deliver even greater value to our clients—through faster insights, more advanced research tools, and expanded expertise.”

The combination of InMoment’s conversational intelligence, reputation management, and customer experience expertise with Press Ganey Forsta’s solutions creates transformative omni-channel listening capabilities spanning call centres, social reviews, surveys, and other interactions. The acquisition also broadens Press Ganey Forsta’s expertise across industries such as retail, hospitality, automotive, and financial services, while deepening its leadership in healthcare through richer patient insights.

“InMoment and Press Ganey Forsta are both recognised by Gartner as Leaders in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms, each bringing highly complementary strengths. Together, from day one, we’ll offer clients even more powerful experience and research tools to drive measurable outcomes,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Press Ganey Forsta’s cross-industries division.

“Beyond our leading technology, both companies share a strong commitment to deep client partnerships, industry expertise, and hands-on support—qualities our clients greatly value. These strengths remain central to everything we do.”

