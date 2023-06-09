PR & Marketing Agency Taurus Promotes Samantha Sakr To MD

Integrated PR and marketing agency, Taurus Marketing, home of the TaurusBullseye methodology has appointed Samantha Sakr to the role of managing director at the privately owned company.

Sakr previously ran delivery at the agency which for the past 28 years has established itself as a leading force amongst Australian owned independent agencies. Taurus services smart entrepreneurs, particularly in the technology sector such as Peter Kazacos and David Dicker.

Sharon Williams & Samantha Sakr

Taurus founder, Sharon Williams said today that Sakr’s achievements were an inspiration to all young people, and a role model to young women who can reach for the stars and achieve leadership roles with focus, commitment and tenacity. It has been a delight to watch Sam start as an intern at Taurus nearly 6 years ago and work her way to leadership. Sam has built senior relationships, problem solved, driven change through the pandemic and is dearly trusted to accept the position of Managing Director. In her position, Sam will head a young, emerging and senior team of over 20 comms professionals.

Sakr said, “It’s a milestone personally and professionally to be appointed Managing Director of Taurus – a business I’ve been proud to be part of for six years working alongside some of the industry’s best brains and look forward to continue working alongside the innovative approach and leadership of founder and mentor, Sharon Williams.”

Sakr started out as an intern in The TaurusAcademy on The TaurusFastTrack program which has built over 1600 careers for graduates and professionals from outside industries with the purpose to fast track careers and fulfil life and personal goals.

Sharon Williams who will continue her role as head of strategy said, “Samantha walks and talks our Taurus core values and her leadership will help me drive Taurus to its next phase of growth. I am very proud of her and what she has achieved.’’

Sakr explained, “Since I started working with Sharon and the Taurus team, I’ve treated the company as my own with an entrepreneurial mindset. My core values remain while we have adapted to different growth challenges and external impacts that have happened such as the pandemic”.

With Samantha Sakr’s appointment to managing director she will report into Williams and be responsible for operations, overseeing and driving strategy using the TaurusBullseye or clients, leadership, people and culture, business development and sales, internal marketing and client management. Her leadership position will sit alongside Williams who remains in the business in her position as head of dtrategy.