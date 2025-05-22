Polestar Hands The Keys To Manifest As Agency Of Record

Polestar has appointed Manifest Group as its communications agency of record in Australia. The indy network takes on a broad brief encompassing consumer and corporate communications.

Manifest’s Melbourne team will lead the account, supported by its sister office in Stockholm, Sweden.

The appointment comes as the Swedish electric performance car brand looks to accelerate Australia’s shift to sustainable electric mobility through its approach to design, technology and innovation.

“We needed an agency that understood the nuances of our Scandinavian heritage, racing roots, and target audiences, along with the complexities of today’s automotive landscape,” said Laurissa Mirabelli, head of communications at Polestar Australia.

“Manifest demonstrated not only a deep understanding of Polestar, it brought a fresh perspective on how we can meaningfully connect with Australians. As a global agency, it brings a diversity of experience and a fresh perspective on how to address the needs and demands of the Australian market.”

Since launching in Australia in 2021, Polestar has unveiled its Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 models, continuing to evolve the category with a minimalist Scandinavian design philosophy and “forward-thinking approach”.

Polestar’s product lineup includes the Polestar 2 fastback, Polestar 3 SUV and the Polestar 4 SUV coupé.

“Polestar stands at the intersection of design excellence, technological innovation, and sustainability – values that align with Manifest’s mission to build brands that change the world,” said Isabel Thomson-Officer, managing director at Manifest Australia.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for both Polestar and the broader EV market in Australia. The industry is addressing evolving consumer perceptions, more choice from Chinese EVs and sustainability challenges as Australia seeds to transition to a more renewable future.

Manifest will work closely with Polestar’s communications team to develop strategies that will stand out against this backdrop, demonstrating why the brand is equipped with the expertise and technical knowledge to drive the kind of change needed to create a more sustainable environment for generations to come.

“The automotive industry is undergoing its most significant transformation in over a century,” Thomson-Officer added. “Polestar is at the forefront of this revolution. It has some big ambitions, and we have even bigger ideas for how we can help amplify the brand’s significance in this part of the world.”

Established in 2009, Manifest opened its Melbourne studio in late 2020, joining teams in London, Manchester, Stockholm, New York and Los Angeles, which work as one unified team with a 24-hour creative process.

The Australian market is the independent network’s fastest growing territory, with Polestar one of several new client wins that has seen revenue double in the last six months.