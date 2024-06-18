MediaNewsletter

Podcast Listenership Reaches All Time High As Hamish & Andy Once Again Take The Top Spot

Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital have released the Australian Podcast Ranker, revealing that in May, the average number of weekly listeners rose 3.51 per cent to 5.9 million, the highest-ever monthly listener figure. 

Hamish and Andy once again took the top spot, securing 918,977 monthly listeners for the LiSTNR network. This is down slightly from the April numbers, which saw the podcast rank in at the number one spot with a monthly listenership of 970,415.

 

Hamish and Andy were closely followed by Casefile True Crime, which saw a decent increase in listeners from April, achieving 814,928 monthly listeners for Audioboom (up from 778,253 in April).

Despite fluctuations in the raw numbers, the top five list remained the same in May 2024 as it was in April.

Australian Podcast Ranker Top Five Podcasts May 2024

      Podcast

Producer

Monthly Listeners

1

Hamish & Andy

LiSTNR (SCA)

918,977

2

Casefile True Crime

Audioboom

814,928

3

ABC News Top Stories

Australian Broadcasting Corporation

668,722

4

Mamamia Out loud

Mamamia

547,801

5

Shameless

Shameless Media

527,448

ARN and The iHeart Podcast Network took the top spot for publishers in May with 4,645,361 monthly listeners. This was followed closely by LiSTNR raking in 3,924,899. Overall the rankings remain relatively unchanged from April 2024 despite slight fluctuations in raw numbers.

Australian Podcast Ranker Top Five Podcast Publishers May 2024

     Publisher

Monthly Listeners

1

ARN/iHeart

4,645,361

2

LiSTNR (SCA)

3,924,899

3

Australian Broadcasting Corporation

2,321,505

4

Audioboom

2,218,812

5

SiriusXM Podcast Network

1,993,766

Society and Culture podcasts ranked among the most popular in May, followed closely by News and True Crime.

Australian Podcast Ranker Top Five Genres May 2024

     Genre

Monthly Listeners

1

Society & Culture

4,481,604

2

News

3,923,573

3

True Crime

3,896,248

4

Comedy

3,866,210

5

Sports

3,482,539

 

The Australian Podcast Ranker is a monthly snapshot of the top 200 podcasts listened to by Australians, the top 200 Australian podcasts, the 20 biggest publishers and the 20 most successful podcast sales representatives.

The Australian Podcast Ranker is an industry initiative commissioned by CRA and published by Triton Digital. Results comply with IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines.

