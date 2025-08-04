PHD Sets Sail With Spirit Of Tasmania Media Account

PHD has been appointed as the media agency of record for Spirit of Tasmania, following a competitive pitch process, B&T can reveal.

Atomic 212° was the incumbent agency on the account.

The new partnership between PHD and Spirit of Tasmania commenced in July. PHD will provide strategic direction and media buying expertise for one of Australia’s most iconic travel experiences.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for Spirit of Tasmania, as it continues to play a crucial role in linking mainland Australia with Tasmania for passengers, their vehicles and freight. The company is poised for significant growth with two new, purpose-built ships set to join the fleet in 2026, offering increased capacity.

Kylie Holandsjo, GM of sales and marketing at Spirit of Tasmania, said: “PHD’s innovative approach to audiences aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. As we prepare to welcome our new fleet and transform the experience we have with our customers, we’re confident that PHD’s expertise will help us connect with more spirited travelers.”

The scope of work encompasses strategic direction and media buying expertise, leveraging data-driven insights to identify and engage Spirit of Tasmania’s key growth segments across all channels

Simon Lawson, MD of PHD Melbourne, said: “We’re excited to have commenced our partnership with Spirit of Tasmania. Our team is already applying their strategic expertise, supported by Omni – our marketing orchestration platform, to drive passenger growth for this iconic Australian experience. With the recent surge of momentum out of PHD Melbourne, we’re energised and ready to deliver on this partnership.

PHD’s Melbourne office has been on something of a streak lately. In May, B&T again revealed that it won Bunnings’ hefty media account. Nationally, the agency scored 8.5 in B&T’s Agency Scorecards. Atomic and PHD have also recently swapped the Tennis Australia account. PHD declined to re-pitch on that one, however.

Atomic 212°’s CEO, Rory Heffernan said: “We’ve greatly enjoyed our partnership with Spirit of Tasmania over the past six years. We wish the team all the best for the next chapter, on the eve of the new ships arriving and beginning their service.”