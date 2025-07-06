AdvertisingFeaturedNewsletter

Atomic 212° Aces Tennis Australia Pitch, Appointed Media Agency Of Record

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
3 Min Read

Tennis Australia has appointed Atomic 212° as its media agency of record, following a competitive pitch process. 

As revealed by B&T, Tennis Australia took its media account to pitch in March. Incumbent agency, PHD Melbourne, did not take part in the pitch.

Atomic 212° will lead media strategy, planning, buying, performance marketing and analytics across the full Tennis Australia ecosystem – from driving global growth for its world-class events to year-round efforts that inspire more Australians to pick up a racquet.

The appointment reflects Tennis Australia’s ambition to evolve its media approach, ensuring data-led, audience-first thinking is embedded across all touch points. It also marks a significant investment in building deeper connections with fans and participants, both in Australia and globally.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Atomic 212° as we enter a new chapter for Tennis Australia. The agency’s strategic vision, digital strength and deep understanding of our ambition to grow both fandom and participation really stood out – as did its team culture, which felt like a natural fit from day one. We’re excited about the impact this partnership will have across our events, our brand, and the sport more broadly,” said Tennis Australia chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis.

“We’re ecstatic about this news. Tennis Australia is such an important cultural organisation, and we are absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to bring its world-class events and participation initiatives to life. Thank you to the Tennis Australia team for sharing your ambition and vision for the organisation, and being so open to a new strategic approach underpinned by our Smarter, Faster, Accountable proposition. We can’t wait to get started,” said Atomic 212° CEO Rory Heffernan.

Atomic 212° begins work immediately, with major campaigns already in development for the upcoming Summer of Tennis and Australian Open 2026.

Tennis Australia would also like to sincerely thank PHD, its outgoing agency of four years, for its partnership and dedication. PHD’s contribution has played a key role in helping the organisation break new ground across event campaigns, brand growth and audience engagement.

Related posts:

  1. Red Rooster Launches New Cheeseburger In Spot Via Leo Australia & Atomic 212°
  2. What The Media Industry Doesn’t Hear
  3. Before We Crown 2025’s Winner, Let’s Rewind The Ad Campaigns That Redefined The Fight For Gender Equality
  4. How Audible’s Polly Blenkinship Is Turning Up The Volume For Voices That Need To Be Heard
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Bec Judd & Jess Roberts Reveal All In New Cosmetic Treatments LiSTNR Podcast
Pray.Com Resurrects Jesus In AI Surprisingly Viral Marketing Videos
TV Ratings (06/07/2025): Travel Guides Hits 1.15M As San Fran’s Robots Take the Wheel
Are Media’s Australian Women’s Weekly Health Summit Returns In 5 Cities
Register Lost your password?