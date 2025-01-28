Pandora Gifts Global Media Account To Dentsu

Dentsu has announced that jewellery brand Pandora will consolidate its global media account with the network, continuing the brand’s eight-year relationship with the agency.

With a substantial planned media investment, the new two-year contract will see dentsu handle media planning and buying for Pandora across 36 markets, including Australia, USA, Canada, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Poland.

Having been selected as a key global media agency in 2016, dentsu expanded its role as an integrated growth partner to Pandora following a global pitch in 2022. Tasked with supporting Pandora’s wide-reaching marketing transformation, dentsu built a bespoke integrated operating model: the Pandora Experience Lab. This innovative approach was designed to build captivating, end-to-end consumer experiences that “Give a voice to peoples’ loves” by seamlessly connecting media, performance marketing, CXM and creative.

The model brings to bear the best of dentsu talent and capabilities for Pandora, fusing disciplines and building integrated narratives across brand, campaign and always-on activities. Integral to the proposition has been the development of a Global Performance Studio across Social and Search that has delivered growth by scaling experimentation and consistent adoption of best practice across markets. Underpinned by improved global reporting and automation solutions, the Pandora Experience Lab allows both client and dentsu teams to make better decisions faster.

“We truly consider our relationship with dentsu to be a strategic partnership that has grown well beyond that of a media agency. Dentsu’s willingness to innovatively rethink how we approach customer-centricity has been invaluable to Pandora’s transformation over the last several years,” said Dennis Pedersen, VP of paid media and performance marketing at Pandora.

“What began as an integrated marketing transformation has really triggered discussions about how our entire business operates, and this is a reflection of the high level of mutual trust we have built between our businesses”.

“We are extremely proud of the partnership we have built with Pandora over the past eight years. Our custom-built solution, The Pandora Experience Lab, has been designed to drive a culture of innovation and experimentation, realising the full potential of media as a driver for growth and brand impact. We are grateful to Pandora to have placed their trust in us to help drive the next chapter of their transformation journey,” said Sylvain Valeix, head of The Pandora Experience Lab, dentsu.

Dentsu’s deep sector expertise supports this bespoke solution for Pandora, which comes from the integration of talent, services, and technology across its global leadership brands, including Carat, iProspect, Merkle, and Tag.

