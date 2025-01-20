“Overrated”: Novak Djokovic Refuses On Court Interview After Nine’s Controversial Comments

Novak Djokovic’s refusal to give an on-court interview after his dominant win over Jiri Lehecka at the Australian Open has sparked a fiery debate, with the Serbian tennis star revealing that his decision was rooted in a controversy involving Channel 9 broadcaster Tony Jones.

The world-renowned tennis player, known as the GOAT, made headlines when he chose to snub the customary post-match chat with Jim Courier, leading many to assume it was a response to crowd behaviour. But in a surprise twist, Djokovic cleared the air on social media, revealing that the real reason was far more personal.

It turns out Djokovic’s decision was not driven by the fans or the match itself but rather by comments made by Tony Jones earlier in the week. On a segment aired on Channel 9, Jones took aim at the 37-year-old tennis icon, calling him “overrated” and a “has-been,” even jesting, “kick him out” as Djokovic’s fans gathered behind the broadcast.

I’m sure TJ would never ever have said this about Fed or Nadal. Very ugly hey @DjokerNole Unprofessional @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/1rDob11pvX — Valerie💐 (@AussieVal10) January 17, 2025

The comments, made on Friday evening’s news show, did not sit well with Djokovic, who has always had a strong connection with his loyal Serbian fanbase. On Twitter, the 24-time Grand Slam champion addressed the situation.

“Hey guys, thank you all for your support,” Djokovic began. “The reason why I chose not to do that [interview] is that a few days ago, a famous sports journalist from here in Australia, who works for a main broadcaster of the Australian Open – Channel 9 – decided to mock Serbian fans, and he made insulting and offensive comments towards me.”

A few words about what happened on court. pic.twitter.com/jRof2npiwH — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 19, 2025

Djokovic went on to express his disappointment that neither Jones nor Channel 9 had issued an apology at the time, which left him feeling unappreciated. “So I was hoping he was going to apologise in public, which he hasn’t done yet, and neither did Channel 9, so that’s the only reason why I didn’t do the interview,” Djokovic said. “It was, of course, not a great feeling for me and it was quite awkward on the court.”

However, he made sure to clarify that his decision was not a reflection of any issues with Jim Courier or the fans. “Jim Courier is the one who came out, I have tremendous respect for him and I always love speaking to Jim,” Djokovic said. “I know that a lot of people wanted to hear me speak so I apologise for everyone in the stadium not being able to hear me speak, and on the TV as well.”

“That’s the main reason, and I have to stand by my decision and hold these stands until something is done. I leave it to Channel 9, and hopefully, that situation will change for the next match”.

The broadcaster quickly responded, issuing an apology to Djokovic and his fans. Channel 9 clarified that no harm was intended and expressed regret for any offence caused by the comments. In their statement, the network said, “Nine would like to apologise to Novak Djokovic for any offence caused from comments made during a recent live cross. No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans. We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”

Jones, who had initially dismissed his remarks as “banter,” was quick to apologise as well. “I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do,” Jones admitted. “But I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.”

He further reflected on his actions, acknowledging that his words may have overstepped. “Now that that has angered Novak, which I completely understand now…I thought what I was doing was an extension of that banter. Quite clearly, that hasn’t been interpreted that way.”

For Djokovic, the controversy was not just about the insult but also the perception of his Serbian supporters. The Serbian community, particularly in Australia, was deeply offended by the remarks. Nina Markovic of the Serbian Council of Australia (SCOFA) called for Jones’s resignation and an official public apology from Channel 9. The controversy even prompted the Human Rights Commission to consider whether the incident breached any racial discrimination laws.

Despite the distractions, Djokovic has kept his focus on the tennis. His next challenge comes in the form of third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in what promises to be an exciting quarter-final match.