Optus Says ‘Yes’ To Accenture Song For Creative & Media Duties, BRX & Apparent Also On Board

Accenture Song and its creative agency Droga5, have won the coveted Optus media and creative accounts, beating a host of other agencies to the business, B&T can reveal.

Droga5 will handle Optus’ creative advertising and production, while the more recently established Accenture Song Media division, led by managing directors Melissa Fein, Sam Geer and Chris Colter, will handle end-to-end media strategy, planning and buying.

Apparent has been appointed as specialist B2B creative partner and production incumbent BRX will remain the production partner under an expanded scope.

“This is an exciting step for Optus as we look to accelerate our ability to execute with impact, yet efficiently and with a simplified approach,” Optus chief corporate affairs and marketing officer Felicity Ross said.

“Congratulations to our new agency partners and the Optus team who have driven an extremely professional selection process with deep consideration of our ambition, and respect for the expertise of all involved.”

Optus head of marketing Cam Luby added: “As the way people live, work and connect evolves, we’ve chosen partners who truly understand our industry and bring future-fit capabilities we need to stay ahead — especially in AI, automation, and data-led storytelling. With the right blend of creativity and technology across our new agency panel, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.

“This new lineup brings together unmatched firepower to help us drive more integrated, effective, and future-ready marketing.”

A coup for Accenture Media

The new structure unites two agencies under the Accenture umbrella, covering media and creative. Previously Optus worked with the media agency UM, and the creative agencies M+C Saatchi and Emotive, and well as BRX for production.

Lauren Dawber, Optus senior director of media and operations, said: “We’re excited to bring Droga5’s world-class creativity together with Accenture Song Media’s powerful media capability. This partnership strengthens our ability to connect with customers in more meaningful, effective, and culturally relevant ways.”

The win is a major coup for Fein, Geer and Colter, who left Initiative last year in a shock move to lead media at the Accenture Song.

“For us, Optus is a perfect and truly unique foundational partner. One that embodies the spirit of what it means to be a challenger and has the depth of talent across their marketing team to realise that ambition,” said Fein, managing director of media at Accenture Song.

“There’s limitless potential for this partnership, with our media proposition underpinned by AI and Optus being a Technology first business.”

Optus becomes Accenture Song’s first significant media client. B&T understands it spends north of $100 million on media billings with the bulk on digital, around 60 per cent, and the remainder on non-digital media.

There has been months of industry speculation about which agency would receive the media account in a three-horse race between the incumbent UM, WPP Media’s Wavemaker and Accenture Song.

Some industry sources had suggested that Accenture Song didn’t have the media buying muscle to execute media plans, others suggested it would either go to a legacy media agency or that Accenture would need to acquire one.

B&T understands that although Accenture Song had previously inquired about buying indies in the past, a directive from its New York head office has led it to build its media capability from the ground-up.

In a statement, UM’s CEO Anathea Ruys told B&T: “Naturally, we are disappointed with Optus’ decision after what has been a long and valued partnership. I am extremely proud of the work UM has delivered over the years and the commitment my team has shown in supporting Optus through some of the most complex and high-profile moments in the brand’s history.

“We wish Optus well in the next chapter of their media journey.

She continued: “I would also like to take the opportunity to say what has been particularly disheartening is the level of ongoing industry speculation and rumour throughout the pitch process. This created an environment of uncertainty and unnecessary pressure — not only for my team but for other stakeholders as well. Pitches are demanding at the best of times, but the intensity and scrutiny surrounding this one made it especially challenging and, at times, distressing for the team.

“Despite the outcome, I remain incredibly proud of the professionalism, integrity, and resilience our people showed throughout. UM remains focused on delivering outstanding work for its clients and continuing to build strong, future-focused partnerships.”

Droga5 lands telco titan

Optus had already placed Droga5 on a project to create a fresh brand strategy for the business, which had been viewed internally as a precursor to being awarded the retainer full time.

Droga5 was reportedly up against incumbent Emotive and Clemenger BBDO. Its long-time partner M+C Saatchi created the Yes bespoke agency in 2017 to service the Optus account.

The win is a huge victory for new Droga5 Australian boss Matthew Michael, and the agency’s reshaped leadership team with M+C Saatchi’s Michael McEwan recently appointed to lead its Melbourne office.

“This is an incredible moment for us, to partner with a team and a business like Optus whose ambitions are so aligned to ours. Optus represents much of our own values – a provocateur, an innovator, a pioneer,” Michael said.

It also fills a telco client void left by Telstra, which moved to +61 a joint venture between indie hotshop Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and TBWA. OMD handles Telstra’s media.

An M+C Saatchi spokesperson told B&T: “Yes Agency, part of the M+C Saatchi Group, confirms the conclusion of its eight-year partnership with Optus.

“We are incredibly proud of the work our team has delivered across this long-standing relationship. Together, we’ve created meaningful, customer-first campaigns that have helped shape the Optus brand in market.

“We thank the Optus team for the opportunity and collaboration over the years and wish them every success in this next chapter.”

Emotive paid homage to a decade-long partnership characterised by “mutual respect, admiration and genuine gratitude”.

“Optus backed Emotive from almost day one. They didn’t just take a chance on a new agency, they helped build it. Together, we grew the brand, made bold work, navigated highs and lows, and forged relationships I’ll value for life,” chief executive and founder Simon Joyce said.

“It’s sad to part ways with people we care about. But more than anything, I’m left with a huge sense of gratitude. Optus helped shape Emotive. They’ve been honest, ambitious, empathetic partners through it all. They’ve pushed us, supported us, and stood by us. And in doing so, they’ve helped so many people at Emotive grow both here and beyond.

“To the team at Optus, thank you. For the belief, the trust, the laughs and the crazy ride.

“And there have been so many brilliant people along the way, but I wanted to call out Cam Luby, a great leader with a genuine drive to do great work.”

BRX & Apparent

In a move designed to streamline processes and respond more effectively to market demands, Optus will move from two production agencies into a single, unified partner in BRX.

“BRX has been the backbone of our digital advertising—powering rich, creative, and high-performing marketing with speed and efficiency. Enabled by Automation and AI, their tools help us scale and test rapidly. We’re excited to expand on this partnership,” Luby said.

Optus will add Apparent to the agency roster, for the first time working with a dedicated B2B partner.

Luby recently told a packed auditorium at Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest that the telco was looking to go big on a brand campaign after a couple of years restoring trust and community work after its 2022 cyber attack.

Droga5, Accenture Song, BRX and Apparent will now be charged with delivering that new vision from August.

Meanwhile, rival telco Vodafone is also on the hunt for a creative agency, as revealed in May by The Australian.

Reporting by Arvind Hickman and Tom Fogden.