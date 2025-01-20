oOh!media & ANZ Take Flight For AI-Driven OOH Campaign Experience

oOh!media and its creative and innovation hub, POLY has launched a groundbreaking campaign for ANZ Falcon technology that leverages innovation to deliver an interactive and personalised Out of Home experience at scale.

This latest iteration of the ANZ Falcon campaign blends physical and digital to transform OOH into a dynamic and engaging platform.

At the heart is interactivity, whereby users can scan a QR code on selected oOh!media digital panels across its Retail, Street and Rail network and take a selfie via the ANZ Falcon Lens website. Using AI technology, the selfie is then automatically transformed into a unique, personal falcon and automatically displayed on the screen in the next display loop, creating a direct and personalised connection with the user and the campaign in real-time.

ANZ is a principal sponsor of oOh!’s expanded Out of Home coverage of this year’s Australian Open which will bring all the key match scores and highlights from the tournament to more Australians than ever before across oOh!’s Office, Fly, Street, Road, and Retail digital networks. To further enhance its impact, panels near Rod Laver Arena will feature tennis-themed Falcon creatives to deliver a contextual and relevant message during the first Grand Slam in 2025.

“This activation pushes the limits of OOH by adapting mobile device-centric concepts to amplify interactivity and reach. ANZ’s decision to collaborate with oOh! further highlights OOH as a transformative and innovative medium that drives brand fame and audience engagement,” said Josh Gurgiel, head of POLY.

ANZ and POLY partnered with creative agency Special, media agency PHD and T&DA, ANZ’s development team, to conceptualise this technology-driven campaign.

“We’re excited to bring ANZ Falcon to life in such an innovative way in Out of Home. By combining technology and creativity, we’re connecting with audiences on a personal level, while reinforcing ANZ’s fraud detection and prevention technology,” said Sian Chadwick, general manager marketing, Australia, ANZ.

This latest work by oOh! and POLY for ANZ follows the launch of Australia’s largest ever 3D OOH campaign for ANZ Falcon last October, that ran across more than 2,100 full motion digital oOh! screens – the first time any advertiser has delivered a mass reach, scalable 3D OOH campaign, anywhere in Australia.

Falcon is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation.