oOh!media & Audible Campaign Invites Commuters To Dive Into Another World

oOh!media has taken the daily commute into uncharted waters with its latest OOH campaign for Audible

Dominating Melbourne’s Parliament Station, the unmissable campaign, invites travellers to dive into Audible’s range of audiobooks across digital screens, floor decals, escalators, and our most immersive tunnel takeover yet.

“Outdoor has played a pivotal role in the launch of our new brand platform allowing us to tap into the commuter use case. This is one of many high impact, immersive experiences that have been rolled out globally to bring our ‘imagination’ theme to life,” said Polly Blenkinship, global head of brand media at Audible.

Melissa O’Leary, director of brand and content marketing at Audible shared the campaign in a post to LinkedIn. “Well done to all the team on this incredible new campaign featuring immersive OOH, now in stations across Australia. There’s more to imagine when you listen,” she wrote.

