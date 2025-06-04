OMD Locks In $61M Under Armour Media Business Across APAC

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) agency OMD has been appointed the Media Agency of Record (AOR) for Under Armour in APAC, following a six-month pitch process that included agencies from multiple holding companies.

According to COMvergence, the account is pegged at approximately $61 million (AUD).

OMD will be responsible for brand and performance media planning and buying across China, Korea, and South APAC, which comprises Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong. The decision builds on the relationship that began in 2023, when Under Armour named OMD its Media AOR for North America and EMEA.

“Since 2023, Under Armour and OMD teams across North America and EMEA have been co-creating solutions that drive growth in an increasingly complex media ecosystem and highly competitive consumer category. As that collaboration expands to a new market with its unique challenges and opportunities, OMD APAC will bring our industry-leading talent, tools and technology to the core mission of turning consumers into Under Armour customers and turning Under Armour customers into Under Armour loyalists,” Charlotte Lee, CEO, OMD APAC, said.

”We are excited to expand our global partnership with OMD. Their unmatched scale, sharp strategy, fresh thinking, and best-in-class analytics make them an exceptional partner. As our brand continues to grow globally and lean further into a digital-first approach, this collaboration will help us stay connected, move faster, and maximise impact. We’re energised by what’s ahead and what we’ll build together,” Dimitrija Georgiev, head of media and digital marketing, Under Armour, said.

During the pitch process, OMD demonstrated the ability to deliver data-driven capabilities and solutions that drive growth. Backed by its strong leadership position in China with advanced social and ecommerce capabilities, OMD has proven expertise in consolidating brand and performance within a single agency team.

“We’re proud to deepen our relationship with Under Armour as their official media partner across APAC. This appointment is a clear reflection of the trust and shared ambition between our teams. We’re excited to deliver bold, localised solutions here in Australia, that accelerate growth and build brand love in such dynamic, high-growth markets”, said Laura Nice, co-CEO, OMD Australia.

Additionally, OMD has a record of delivering first-mover capabilities and solutions that enable competitive advantage, offering clients access to a wide range of specialist agencies across the Omnicom network through OMG’s Agency as a Platform approach. The expansion of the partnership also highlights the shared commitment to collaboration and transparency between OMD and Under Armour.

The win reinforces OMD’s reputation as a powerhouse in the region, following its #1 ranking in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in the highly regarded RECMA Diagnostics report. OMD was also ranked #2 in APAC for the third consecutive year.

Earlier this year, OMD unveiled its new positioning – We Create What’s Next – that stakes its claim as the media partner with the vision, expertise, technology, and scale to help brands deliver incremental sales and grow market share in a dynamic business environment. We Create What’s Next underscores OMD’s unique capacity to leverage shifts in how consumers discover, engage, transact, and love brands in an era marked by rapid acceleration in retail media, connected TV, creator and influencer systems, as well as new and emerging touchpoints including Generative AI search.