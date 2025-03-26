Ogilvy NZ Nabs Meaty Silver Fern Farms Global Creative & Strategy Account

New Zealand’s largest premium red meat company, Silver Fern Farms has appointed Ogilvy NZ as its global agency partner as part of an ongoing expansion into multiple overseas markets.

Following a competitive pitch, Ogilvy NZ, will be tasked with leading the global masterbrand development, managing a team of creatives, strategists and brand specialists from across Ogilvy’s worldwide network.

Started in 1948, Silver Fern Farms has grown to be the country’s leading processor, marketer and exporter of premium quality lamb, beef and venison and associated products to more than 60 global markets. With more than $2.5B in annual sales, a network of more than 16,000 farmer suppliers nationwide and 6000 employees during peak periods, the business is “an incredible local-to-global success story that we’re hugely honoured to partner with,” according to Ogilvy NZ Group MD Steve Kane.

Kane added: “Silver Fern Farms is one of the most recognisable consumer-facing food brands in the country. We’ve grown up seeing the brand as a mark of quality and seen its journey from a local processor to the sustainable food powerhouse that it is today.

“And now we’re incredibly honoured to be partnering with the business to help expand the brand’s presence even further, using Ogilvy’s global footprint teamed with our local knowledge – and strong affiliation with the Silver Fern Farms story.”

Ogilvy NZ will work side-by-side with Designworks, which has partnered with Silver Fern Farms for the past 15 years.

Head of global marketing for Silver Fern Farms, Nicky Cummerfield said: “We’ve long entrusted Designworks to ensure our commitment to a nature positive future is imbued into every aspect of our brand; from our strategy to identity to packaging.

“We’re excited to now expand our brand’s global footprint even further using Ogilvy’s significant network reach and outstanding local capabilities. The combined expertise teamed with our drive into the U.S., China and beyond, will no doubt make for a powerful and successful team.”

The appointment is effective immediately.