NRL Community Unites To Tackle Brain Cancer

This weekend, the NRL community will unite in the fight against brain cancer, with the annual Beanie for Brain Cancer Round kicking off tomorrow night.

One of the highlights on the National Rugby League calendar, the annual NRL Beanie for Brain Cancer Round, invites the wider rugby league community to join the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) on its mission to tackle brain cancer. The concept was the dream of Matt Callander, former Channel 9 NRL executive producer, who was diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma in 2016. Matt sadly lost his battle with brain cancer in October 2017, but his legacy lives on through the NRL Beanie Round.

This year serves as a momentous milestone for The Mark Hughes Foundation, marking its 10th year. Beanie for Brain Cancer Round has contributed to one million beanies sold and tens of millions of dollars into research programs. The fight to help find a cure for brain cancer is ongoing, with the annual round urging footy fans to buy a special beanie for the cause.

Firing up Beanie Round on Thursday Night Footy, a blockbuster showdown is set as the Sharks take on the Dolphins in a top-four battle of the Ocean clash at PointsBet Stadium.

Sharks’ star halfback Nicho Hynes and NRL commentator Marlee Silva hosted Mark Hughes on their podcast When We Grow Up.

Hughes opened up about his own battle with brain cancer and his journey to start the foundation. “You can’t change the past, so you have to move forward, and so the Mark Hughes Foundation was born,” he explained.

“When you are surrounded by passionate people who believe in something, the world’s your oyster,” Hughes explained. “I’m here for a reason, to make a real difference”.

“I take my beanie off to you,” Hynes joked, in awe of the work the foundation has done.

Beanie Round culminates in Newcastle, with the Knights hosting the reigning premiership-winning Panthers at McDonald Jones Stadium in Sunday Arvo Footy. Prior to kickoff, the Mark Hughes Foundation Big Three Trek will arrive at the ground after completing their 150-kilometre walk from Sydney to Newcastle over three days, raising funds and awareness for brain cancer. Now in its fifth year, the group is a special mix of Brain Cancer Warriors, family and friends of those who have fought or are still fighting the disease.

“In Beanie Round, we become unified as one big team. We all want to help make a difference; we all want to support brain cancer. Whether you’re NSW or QLD, no matter what team you support, we are on the same team and ready to take on our opponent – brain cancer. This is so much more important than a win or a loss,” said MHF founder Mark Hughes.

“The momentum that keeps building, thanks largely to this round, is a game changer. We are setting the foundations for a better future and giving hope to brain cancer patients and families. We can’t do this alone, and our focus is expanding our national and international research partnerships to fast-track a solution”.

“On the field, it’s a competition, but when it comes to curing brain cancer, it’s all about collaboration. By purchasing a beanie, you are part of the movement, and we are so grateful to the entire rugby league community for being a part of this as we continue to tackle brain cancer together”.