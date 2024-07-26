Nine Radio Honours David Morrow With New Olympics Studio

On the eve of the Paris Olympics, Nine Radio has named its new Olympic studio after the legendary broadcaster and commentator David ‘Thirsty’ Morrow.

The Paris Games would have been Morrow’s ninth Olympics as a commentator, the culmination of a long and hugely successful career at the ABC and 2GB.

Morrow, who passed away last week after a battle with brain cancer, was celebrated at his funeral service yesterday where the announcement was made by his close friend and colleague, Mark Levy.

Dozens of former and current colleagues including Jim Maxwell, Warren Ryan, Tim Gavel, Gordon Bray, Peter Wilkins, Mark Levy, Peter Psaltis, Darryl Brohmann and Mark Riddell gathered to honour Morrow. Also present were more recent NRL stars and colleagues Andrew Johns, Paul Gallen and Josh Morris.

Levy shared the poignant news during the service saying, “David was a NSW country boy who moved to the big smoke to realise his dream as a commentator. I wish he was still here to help with our Olympics coverage from our new studio, but he will be with us in spirit. It gives me great honour to announce that our Nine Radio studio at Pyrmont will be known as The David Morrow Olympic Studio”.

The David Morrow Olympic Studio will be the heart of Nine Radio’s exclusive Olympic Games coverage, embodying the spirit and dedication that Morrow brought to every broadcast.

Morrow’s illustrious career spanned several decades and numerous milestones in sports broadcasting. He began his career with the ABC, where he quickly made a name for himself as a passionate and knowledgeable commentator. His tenure at the ABC saw him cover a wide range of sports, from rugby league to cricket and the Olympics, earning him a reputation as one of the most versatile voices in the industry.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Thirsty was known for his generosity, mentorship, and unwavering dedication to sport. He loved athletes and he loved mentoring many young commentators. This is a fitting tribute to a giant of Australian broadcasting,” said Nine Radio managing director Tom Malone.

The David Morrow Olympic Studio will serve as a lasting legacy, ensuring that his contributions to sports broadcasting are remembered and celebrated during the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond.

The studio will be officially commissioned tonight when Ray Hadley and Jane Flemming bring all the action from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.