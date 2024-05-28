Nine Launches Independent Review Into Television Newsroom Culture In Wake Of Darren Wick Accusations

Nine Entertainment’s chief executive, Mike Sneesby, has returned early from holiday to commence a review of the media giant’s television newsroom culture after the exit of former news and current affairs boss Darren Wick.

In reports published by The Sydney Morning Herald and other publications, Wick has been accused of drunken and lecherous behaviour during his 13-year tenure running Nine’s news and current affairs team.

Staff have been quoted referring to Wick’s alleged conduct as an “open secret” within the network that lasted more than a decade. Three separate women have reported that Wick “brazenly groped them in public view of their colleagues.”

One woman told the SMH earlier this month how, as a young reporter, a ratings party at a city pub had taken a sour turn.

“At one point in the night, in full view of everyone, he started feeling my arse,” she said.

As the night went on, she bore witness to Wick doing the same to other women.

“It was obviously utterly shocking to me, but he was my boss with a huge amount of power”.

Her shock at Wick’s alleged actions was amplified as the incidents occurred in a room full of staff.

“He was not hiding it. Like everyone could see it,” she told the SMH.

“To think you’re hired for what you can bring in terms of skills and experience” said one of the alleged victims “you’re just a piece of arse for him,” she added.

In a statement to B&T, a Nine spokesperson said “We take all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously. There is a review in place. We encourage anyone with concerns to come forward”.

Nine reportedly held a crisis meeting last week and a board meeting is expected to take place sometime this week. to discuss the incident. In an email to his staff, seen by the Australian Financial Review, Sneesby confirmed that Wick had been investigated as soon as reports of misconduct were received.

“Our actions as a result of that investigation were based on the information we had available to us at the time, which was limited,” he wrote. He also added that he had not signed non-disclosure agreements “for any employee relating to a complaint or behavioural issue”.

Sneesby acknowledged several media reports and encouraged individuals with information to provide it so it could be independently investigated.

“We will commission an independent review of the behaviours and concentration of power that has damaged the trust and fairness within our television newsrooms,” Sneesby wrote.

“It will be handled by an external firm and provide findings and advice on how we behave and how we can implement better systems and processes for the future.”

According to the AFR, Nine received a formal complaint in January this year relating to a “historical incident.” At the time, the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reported that only three executives, including Sneesby, were aware of the complaint.

Wick left Nine Entertainment in March, reportedly telling staff, “I know in my heart that this is the right time for me to step down.”

The SMH has reported that several women have left Nine’s television newsroom, with one saying she felt Wick was “untouchable” because so little was being done about his conduct.

This is not the first time Nine’s television newsrooms have found themselves in hot water over allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

Back in 2006, journalist, author and host of the Big Talk Show podcast Jessica Rowe made the leap from Network 10 to Channel Nine to take over hosting duties for the TODAY Show alongside Karl Stefanovic. Scandal struck shortly after the move, with Eddy McGuire allegedly asking when he could “bone” Jessica. Reports at the time suggested that he meant to “sack” her.

The comments were reportedly made during a conversation with then-deputy Jeffrey Browne and Nine’s former head of news and current affairs, Mark Llewellyn.

“What are we going to do about Jessica? When should we bone her? I reckon it should be next week,” McGuire had reportedly asked.

“She’s a laughing stock, and if we keep her on air, we’ll be the laughing stock,” Browne allegedly replied.

Rowe still speaks openly about the incident, confessing years later that she is still “terribly upset” and that people forget “how powerful words can be, and how they can hurt like hell”.

“That year was a terrible time in my life, and it was not helped by public abuse, abuse from within the network that I worked at and abuse from someone who was in charge of that particular network,” Rowe told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016.