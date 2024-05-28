Nine Launches Independent Review Into Television Newsroom Culture In Wake Of Darren Wick Accusations
Nine Entertainment’s chief executive, Mike Sneesby, has returned early from holiday to commence a review of the media giant’s television newsroom culture after the exit of former news and current affairs boss Darren Wick.
In reports published by The Sydney Morning Herald and other publications, Wick has been accused of drunken and lecherous behaviour during his 13-year tenure running Nine’s news and current affairs team.
Staff have been quoted referring to Wick’s alleged conduct as an “open secret” within the network that lasted more than a decade. Three separate women have reported that Wick “brazenly groped them in public view of their colleagues.”
One woman told the SMH earlier this month how, as a young reporter, a ratings party at a city pub had taken a sour turn.
“At one point in the night, in full view of everyone, he started feeling my arse,” she said.
As the night went on, she bore witness to Wick doing the same to other women.
“It was obviously utterly shocking to me, but he was my boss with a huge amount of power”.
Her shock at Wick’s alleged actions was amplified as the incidents occurred in a room full of staff.
“He was not hiding it. Like everyone could see it,” she told the SMH.
“To think you’re hired for what you can bring in terms of skills and experience” said one of the alleged victims “you’re just a piece of arse for him,” she added.
In a statement to B&T, a Nine spokesperson said “We take all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously. There is a review in place. We encourage anyone with concerns to come forward”.
Nine reportedly held a crisis meeting last week and a board meeting is expected to take place sometime this week. to discuss the incident. In an email to his staff, seen by the Australian Financial Review, Sneesby confirmed that Wick had been investigated as soon as reports of misconduct were received.
“Our actions as a result of that investigation were based on the information we had available to us at the time, which was limited,” he wrote. He also added that he had not signed non-disclosure agreements “for any employee relating to a complaint or behavioural issue”.
Sneesby acknowledged several media reports and encouraged individuals with information to provide it so it could be independently investigated.
“We will commission an independent review of the behaviours and concentration of power that has damaged the trust and fairness within our television newsrooms,” Sneesby wrote.
“It will be handled by an external firm and provide findings and advice on how we behave and how we can implement better systems and processes for the future.”
According to the AFR, Nine received a formal complaint in January this year relating to a “historical incident.” At the time, the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reported that only three executives, including Sneesby, were aware of the complaint.
Wick left Nine Entertainment in March, reportedly telling staff, “I know in my heart that this is the right time for me to step down.”
The SMH has reported that several women have left Nine’s television newsroom, with one saying she felt Wick was “untouchable” because so little was being done about his conduct.
This is not the first time Nine’s television newsrooms have found themselves in hot water over allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.
Back in 2006, journalist, author and host of the Big Talk Show podcast Jessica Rowe made the leap from Network 10 to Channel Nine to take over hosting duties for the TODAY Show alongside Karl Stefanovic. Scandal struck shortly after the move, with Eddy McGuire allegedly asking when he could “bone” Jessica. Reports at the time suggested that he meant to “sack” her.
The comments were reportedly made during a conversation with then-deputy Jeffrey Browne and Nine’s former head of news and current affairs, Mark Llewellyn.
“What are we going to do about Jessica? When should we bone her? I reckon it should be next week,” McGuire had reportedly asked.
“She’s a laughing stock, and if we keep her on air, we’ll be the laughing stock,” Browne allegedly replied.
Rowe still speaks openly about the incident, confessing years later that she is still “terribly upset” and that people forget “how powerful words can be, and how they can hurt like hell”.
“That year was a terrible time in my life, and it was not helped by public abuse, abuse from within the network that I worked at and abuse from someone who was in charge of that particular network,” Rowe told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016.
Please login with linkedin to commentmike sneesby nine entertainement co nine network
Latest News
Neighbourhood Strategy Wins Global Brand Architecture Strategy Work With Canva
The best thing about a billion dollar client like Canva isn't the work but the hope they'll pay their bills on time.
PHD Hires Brendan Hewitt To Replace Remi Barker As Sydney Head Of Strategy
Following extensive negotiations on office car parking spot, PHD has snared Brendan Hewitt as its strategy lead.
Former Couriers Please Marketer Launches B2B Marketing Consultancy Three Zero Nine
Seasoned marketer Ben King launches his own mysteriously named agency, Three Zero Nine. Unravel its mysteries here.
Dentsu Sports Analytics & Fonto Launch SponsorshipBI Following Pilot With Cricket Australia
In possibly bad news for synchronised swimming, a new analytics platform set to measure sports marketing's ROI.
Baby Boomers Less Likely To Watch Olympics With Inclusion Of Breaking & Skateboarding
Study finds older Aussies dismissive of newer Olympic sports amid calls for athletes to compete nude like ancient times.
Submissions Open For SXSW Sydney Pitch 2024
SXSW Sydney continues to unveil its plans ahead of October. Yet, still no news on dodgems or a Wild Mouse.
Taste Unveils ‘Taste Healthy’ Across Multiple Platforms With Content For Consumers To Achieve Their Health Goals
News Corp's food site Taste set to amp up the health offerings. Admits total & utter defeat on the kale front.
Melbourne Royal Wins Melbourne Royal Show
The Melbourne Royal Show announces its new creative agency. The Bertie Beetle factory already ramping up supply.
Fast 10: Thinkerbell’s Margie Reid On Magic Dust And Chalk & Cheese Staff
The Thinkerbell CEO reveals the secrets to the indie's success. Declined to comment on Ferrier's hobo-inspired hairdo.
TV Ratings (27/05/2024): Trekkers Bid Emotional Farewell To Bali Bombings Survivor
Nine's The Summit turns emotional & pulls in viewers. Still not as dramatic as Nine's newsroom at present.
How Hästens’ CMO Combines Craftsmanship & Technology In Marketing Its $200K Beds To The World’s Elite
Nothing adds panache & zeros to a sales price like saying "Swedish designed". Although school's still out on the Volvo.
ANZ Goes To Pitch, Special Group On Notice
Australia's fourth largest bank, ANZ, set to pitch its creative in the hope of getting into medal contention.
Social Soup Announces Major Partnerships Hire & Promotion
The question remains - how popular is soup at Social Soup? And what of the parlous state of the office microwave?
Lisa Down & Leila Cranswick Join Ogilvy Sydney As Creative Directors
'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' on repeat at Ogilvy following new appointments. Ten plays now deemed as cut-off.
NGEN Raises More Than $37,000 For Bravehearts In NGEN Dodgeball Show-Down
This is great on so many levels, but primarily as it features young adlanders holding mysterious print-like substance.
James Schaw Promoted To Clems’ National Workplace Experience & Building Manager
Work at Clems? Leave banana peels on the floor? James Schaw's new role is to oversee "employee safety & wellbeing".
Nathan Cleary & Rexona Launch Two-Year Partnership With New Campaign
Deodorant maker enters into two-year deal with the NRL megastar. Thankfully doesn't launch an eau de Penrith range.
Keep Left Wins Go-To-Market, Brand & Comms Work For Sircel
Want to keep the protesters away from your front door? Snare a green tech client like Keep Left has just done.
Flight Centre Taps Qualtrics For AI Customer Experience Program
Caught Bali Belly, gonorrhoea or an NRL team on your last holiday? Flight Centre's using AI for its customer feedback.
CMOs To Watch: Hawthorn FC’s Dan Hamer’s Next Big Partnership
B&T's got the spotlight on CMO movers & shakers. Here, Hawthorn FC's Dan Harmer gives us his best Hello, Dolly.
“Women Can Be Mothers & Executives”: Mamamia’s Nat Harvey On Finding Balance & Overthrowing Sexism
Mamamia's brand new CRO takes time out from her busy CROing to talk leadership, career and motherhood.
TV Ratings (26/5/24): Network 10 Scores Ratings Hit In A-League Grand Final Thriller
Paramount celebrates as more fans turn up to watch A-League final than a Shannon Noll special at Gosford's Club Tropo.
Dettol, Cadbury & Bunnings Among Australia’s Most Trusted Brands
Ever blamed hickeys and painful carpet burn on a rollerskating accident? You'll appreciate this new Dettol accolade.
Cam Blackley & Emily Taylor Launch Bureau Of Everything Creative Shop
The two ex-M&C heavyweights are going it alone. Have also started shopping at Coles.
Rate Money Invests In Rachel Edwards As New CMO
Rachel Edwards joins the Rate Money team as new CMO and eagle-eyed watcher of split restaurant/bar bills.
NAB Launches New “Wrangle Your Money” Campaign Iteration, Via TBWA\Melbourne
This NAB ad wants to remind customers to "make better financial decisions". Yes, you, with the new $1000 Gucci loafers.
‘There Are Many Theories…But Our Audience Just Didn’t Stick Around’ – Paramount’s Daniel Monaghan on Gladiators, The Traitor, Reboots And Ten’s Programming Slate
B&T chats with Paramount's Daniel Monaghan & we didn't even try to hide our disgust at Gladiator's untimely demise.
AWARD’s Creative Leadership Course Open For Nominations
Can't seem to progress past the hell of middle management? Nominations for AWARD's Creative Leadership course now open.
Val Morgan Digital Expands Into APAC With LADbible Group
Val Morgan picks up LADbible commercial representation. Refuses to be drawn on other denominations of lad-ism.
PayPal Reveals 38% Of Aussies Plan To Spend At EOFY Sales, But Not In The Typical Way
Can you believe it, it's almost tax time again! Time to ready the dodgy expenses, fake logbook & "charity" donations.
Cartology’s Vicinity Centre Retail OOH Network Set For 1,000 Screens By July
Are you one of those rare breeds that can get in & out of a shopping centre in mere minutes? Look away here.
Ipsos Iris Adds YouTube Viewing Data To IAB Digital Measurement Rankings
This is big news for brands playing in the YouTube space. But, for many of us, it's more tech-heavy gobbledygook.
Department Of Social Services Launches National “Consent Can’t Wait” Campaign, Via BMF
We heartily endorse this important government from BMF.
Cricket Fever Takes Hold In Prime Video’s First ICC T20 Campaign
Already put the creams, sandpaper & Ricky Ponting's tedious autobiographies away for winter? Alas, cricket is back.
O’Brien Drives In A New Direction With First Campaign Aimed At Younger Audience
Live in a rough neighbourhood? Experience drive-bys? Enjoy driving in hail storms? This windscreen work could resonate.
DDB Melbourne Nabs Khia Croy For General Manager Role
Sunday Gravy's Khia Croy packs up her general manager kitbag and has it swiftly couriered to DDB's Melbourne bureau.