Monday TV Wrap: 10 & ABC Caught In Dead Heat As Nine Comes Out Victorious

Monday night saw The Block continue to leave the competition in its concrete dust, but it also saw a dead heat between Network 10 and The ABC Network.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 29.9 per cent. Seven Network was just behind with 26.4 per cent of the daily share.

Followed by 10 Network with 17.8 per cent of the share and the ABC Network with 17.8 per cent. While SBS had 8.0 per cent

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 956,000 eyeballs, and Nine News earned 837,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 686,000 viewers – I will never be ready to say goodbye to Tracey Grimshaw.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 523,000 viewers. Meanwhile Farmer Wants A Wife pulled in 486,000 viewers – I really miss Paige.

The Block pulled in 773,000 viewers for Nine, and Hot Seat grabbed 362,000 viewers.

For 10, Have You Been Paying Attention pulled in 506,000 viewers. The Project pulled in 303,000 viewers.

The Amazing Race brought in 332,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 585,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 496,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 428.000 viewers.

Four Corners managed 407,000 viewers – and it was all about Mr Dutton.

Australian Story managed 438,000 viewers.