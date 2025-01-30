Microsoft’s Ad Revenue Grows By A Fifth

Microsoft’s search news and advertising revenue climbed by 21 per cent in the final quarter of 2024, the company has revealed in its latest investor filings.

“The investments we have made in improving our ad rates are paying off, and advertisers increasingly see our network as an essential platform to optimise ROI,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call.

The actual amount that Microsoft brings in through advertising sits somewhere between US$13 and 14 billion annually.

The company also said that its Edge browser surpassed 30 per cent market share on Windows in the US.

LinkedIn Premium surpassed US$2 billion in annual revenue in the quarter. Subscriber growth increased nearly 50 per cent over the past two years and nearly 40 per cent of subscribers have used our AI features to improve their profiles.