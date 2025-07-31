CampaignsMediaNewsletter

MG Parks Up At The Block In New Channel 9 Partnership

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
The MG Super Hybrid.

MG has signed on as the official automotive partner of Channel Nine’s The Block for its 2025 season.

The partnership places MG’s latest model line-up directly into the narrative of the show, bringing the brand into millions of Aussie homes each week via organic exposure and contextual use by contestants throughout the renovation competition.

The collaboration showcases a suite of MG models, including the MG HS, the electric Cyberster, and the new MGU9 ute.

Viewers will also get a first look at MG’s SUPER HYBRID powertrain, which was “specifically designed for Australian driving conditions”, and perfect for being “put to the test in the high-octane scenariosrequired for The Block”.

“The Block is iconically Aussie, and so is the Aussie spirit of backing yourself to build something big,” said Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia. “This partnership allows MG to connect authentically with Australians by becoming part of that story in the driveways, supply runs and high-pressure moments that make the show so loved. There is also clear alignment with MG’s strategy, which was to build a Hybrid PowerTrain specifically for Australian driving, which you’ll see in its element as the HS SUPER HYBRID.”

Contestants will be using MG vehicles in real-world settings, transporting materials, moving teams and completing challenges.

The partnership is supported by a robust media strategy designed to maximise reach and engagement across multiple platforms. High-impact TVCs will air throughout the season during key moments, showcasing a range of MG models and running across metro, regional, and on-demand channels.

The campaign is further extended through digital placements, including prominent visibility on The Block’s official website, and supported by a targeted social amplification strategy to drive awareness and interaction across online audiences.

B&T recently revealed that MG shifted its media planning and buying account from Thump Media, Nunn Media and JOY Agency to Mindshare and Kaimera. All three incumbents declined to re-pitch for the work.

Related posts:

  1. The Block’s 21st Season Nails New ‘Sponsor Village Saloon’ & Onboards Bunnings, Bids Mitre 10 Farewell
  2. TV Ratings (30/7/25): Blockheads Left Shattered By Bathroom Disaster Hours Before Room Reveal Deadline
  3. TV Ratings (27/07/2025): The Block Unleashes First Twist Of The Season, Does The Numbers For Nine
  4. TV Ratings (29/07/2025): 1.9M Tune Into The Block As Foreman Dan “Lost Trust” In A Contestant

TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Paul Bates Joins MiQ Following Short Broadsheet Stint
DO. Agency Named Primo Foods Creative AOR
M+C Promotes Emma Robbins To Melbourne CCO
Equality Media + Marketing Formalises ‘Equality Elevate’ Internship Following Pilot
Register Lost your password?