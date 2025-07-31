MG Parks Up At The Block In New Channel 9 Partnership

MG has signed on as the official automotive partner of Channel Nine’s The Block for its 2025 season.

The partnership places MG’s latest model line-up directly into the narrative of the show, bringing the brand into millions of Aussie homes each week via organic exposure and contextual use by contestants throughout the renovation competition.

The collaboration showcases a suite of MG models, including the MG HS, the electric Cyberster, and the new MGU9 ute.

Viewers will also get a first look at MG’s SUPER HYBRID powertrain, which was “specifically designed for Australian driving conditions”, and perfect for being “put to the test in the high-octane scenariosrequired for The Block”.

“The Block is iconically Aussie, and so is the Aussie spirit of backing yourself to build something big,” said Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia. “This partnership allows MG to connect authentically with Australians by becoming part of that story in the driveways, supply runs and high-pressure moments that make the show so loved. There is also clear alignment with MG’s strategy, which was to build a Hybrid PowerTrain specifically for Australian driving, which you’ll see in its element as the HS SUPER HYBRID.”

Contestants will be using MG vehicles in real-world settings, transporting materials, moving teams and completing challenges.

The partnership is supported by a robust media strategy designed to maximise reach and engagement across multiple platforms. High-impact TVCs will air throughout the season during key moments, showcasing a range of MG models and running across metro, regional, and on-demand channels.

The campaign is further extended through digital placements, including prominent visibility on The Block’s official website, and supported by a targeted social amplification strategy to drive awareness and interaction across online audiences.

B&T recently revealed that MG shifted its media planning and buying account from Thump Media, Nunn Media and JOY Agency to Mindshare and Kaimera. All three incumbents declined to re-pitch for the work.