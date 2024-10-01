Melburnians Unsure About Waking Up With Kyle & Jackie O But Sydneysiders Can’t Get Enough

Melbourne is still unconvinced by KIIS’ Kyle & Jackie O Show with the lates Radio Ratings revealing its breakfast listener share declined by 0.9 percentage points.

That decline in listeners puts the controversial pair’s breakfast share at 5.2 per cent, according to the GfK’s sixth radio survey.

By contrast, 3AW’s breakfast show, hosted by Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft, grew by 1.2 points, putting its breakfast share at 22.5 per cent.

Stephen Beers, 3AW station manager, said: “Survey 6 reaffirms 3AW as Melbourne’s leading radio station. Ross and Russ have set the pace in breakfast, achieving their largest audience in over 18 months.

“Together with Tom Elliott’s dominance in the morning slot and Jacqui Felgate’s continued success in the drive shift, these results highlight the dedication of our on-air talent and the teams behind the scenes. We’re deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our loyal listeners, which is something we never take for granted.”

KIIS remains the most listened-to station in Sydney, with its share down 0.1 points to 10.8 per cent. WSFM is second with a 10.7 per cent share (up 1.3 points) and Smooth is third with 10.3 per cent (up one point). Meanwhile, 2GB was down 3.1 points to 10.2 per cent and now sits fourth.

In Melbourne, 3AW, Smooth and GOLD are the top three stations, respectively, with 14.9, 11 and 10 per cent shares.

Nine Radio’s head of content, Greg Byrnes, said: “At a time when audio has never been more competitive, 3AW’s dominance is extraordinary, thanks to gains in Breakfast, Drive and across the weekend in Survey 6.”

Melbourne’s drive time was topped by GOLD with 10.5 per cent share, no change from Survey 5. FOX was in second, dropping its share 0.7 points to 1.04. Smooth grew 0.3 points to 9.8 per cent. TripleM and 3AW were tied with 9.1 per cent shares, though 3AW climbed 0.5 points and TripleM climbed 0.3 points.

Kyle & Jackie O Back On Top In Sydney

It wasn’t all bad for Sandilands and Henderson. The KIIS duo rocketed to the top of breakfast with a 13.7 per cent share. They took over from 2GB’s AM radio waves king Ben Fordham, whose breakfast share plummeted 3.4 points to 12.2 per cent overall.

The big winners in Sydney’s breakfast stakes were ABC and WSFM, which saw 1.2 and 1.3 point lifts in audience share to 9.1 and 10.4 per cent, respectively.

Sydney had a two-way tie for the top drive show. WSFM and Smooth both controlled 10.3 per cent of the market, with the former up 2.6 points and the latter up one per cent. KIIS placed third, with 10 per cent of the drive share, down 1.1 points. Fourth went to NOVA with nine per cent, down 0.2 points.

“To be able to say that NOVA Entertainment has achieved the highest total audience of any metro network in every survey of 2024 is not something we take for granted. With Smooth FM achieving the #1 FM station in Melbourne and Nova maintaining the most Breakfast listeners of any metro network are further proof points that we’re doing the right things,” said NOVA Entertainment CEO Peter Charlton.

“Our all-of-audio strategy continues to resonate with both audiences and commercial partners, something further demonstrated by today’s results. Our teams across the country should be exceptionally proud of their work so far this year, and we move towards the end of the year more motivated and more ambitious than ever.”

Over at Nine, Byrnes said: “In Sydney, and for the first time ever, positions one to four are only separated by 0.6 points! It’s a great time to be in Talk Radio and our loyal listeners know they can rely on us for Australia’s best live and local news, opinion and entertainment.”

Brisbane’s top station was B105, down 0.6 points but commanding a 12.7 per cent of the share. It was Brissie’s top breakfast and drive station, controlling 13.1 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. NOVA controlled 10.5 per cent, down 0.8 points. TripleM and 4BH had 11.8 and 11.2 per cent, respectively.

In Perth, 96FM dominates, controlling 15.2 per cent, up 0.9 points. NOVA was down 0.5 points to 14.1 per cent share. The top breakfast station was NOVA, with 16.4 per cent of the market, down 0.5 points. Its closest rival was 96FM, down 0.2 points to 12.4 per cent. The top drive station was NOVA, however, commanding an impressive 18.3 per cent share. Its closest rival was 96FMm with 13.4 per cent.

In Adelaide, MIX took the top spot from 5MMM, growing its share by 1.3 points to 13.5 per cent. 5MMM dropped 0.5 points to 12.7 per cent share. NOVA followed close behind, climbing 1.6 points to 11.2 per cent share.

5MMM was the top breakfast show, controlling 13 per cent of the Adelaide market. MIX was the top drive show, climbing 0.8 points to 12.9 per cent, closely followed by NOVA, which grew 1.9 points to 12.6 per cent.