McDonald’s Once Again Takes Out The Most Effective Global Brand

Effie Worldwide has released the 2024 Effie Index® (effieindex.com), the 14th edition of the annual global ranking that celebrates the most effective marketing around the world. Drawing from finalist and winning entries submitted across regional, national, and global Effie Awards competitions, this year’s Index continues to reflect the evolving landscape of impactful marketing.

“The Effie Index sets the global standard for marketing effectiveness. It’s about recognizing work that works and delivering real impact across geographies, industries and audiences,” said Traci Alford, global CEO, Effie Worldwide.

“This year’s rankings reflect the true breadth of global marketing excellence, and we congratulate all those who earned top honors. We’re proud to celebrate their success and are inspired by their leadership.”

This year’s rankings are representative of Effie Awards finalists and winners determined between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Most Effective Marketers

Top 5: AB InBev, McDonald’s, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mondelēz International

Once again, FMCG/CPG, QSR, and personal care brands dominated the rankings, with AB InBev maintaining its leadership position as the most effective marketer for the fourth consecutive year. AB InBev was followed closely by McDonald’s, which climbed to second place, and Unilever, which moved to the third position. PepsiCo remained amongst the top at number four, while Mondelēz International made a strong showing to round out the top five marketers.

Most Effective Brands

Top 5: McDonald’s, Dove, KFC, Samsung, O Boticário

In the brand category, McDonald’s once again earned the top spot as the most effective brand globally, reflecting its sustained investment in effectiveness-driven marketing. Dove made a significant leap into second place, signaling strong consumer engagement and the impact of purpose-led brand communications. KFC held steady among top brands in third, while Samsung came in fourth place with innovative, high-impact campaigns. Brazil’s O Boticário secured the fifth spot, reinforcing the strength of Latin American brands on a global stage.

Most Effective Agency Holding Groups

Top 5: Omnicom, WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group (IPG), Dentsu

Omnicom retained its position as the most effective agency holding group, ahead of WPP and Publicis Groupe, which held the second and third spots respectively. Interpublic Group (IPG) and Dentsu completed the top five, each demonstrating robust global performance across markets.

Most Effective Agency Networks

Top 5: Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, VML

For agency networks, Ogilvy rose to the top in 2024, driven by standout campaigns and consistently effective work across multiple regions. It was followed by McCann Worldgroup, BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, and VML, which made its debut in the top five following a period of transformation and global expansion.

Most Effective Agency Offices

Top 5: AlmapBBDO (São Paulo, Brazil), Ogilvy (Mumbai, India), Leo Burnett (Mumbai, India), McCann (Gurugram, India), Leo Burnett (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

At the agency office level, AlmapBBDO in São Paulo, Brazil, held onto the top spot as the most effective individual agency office. They were followed by Ogilvy Mumbai and Leo Burnett Mumbai, underscoring India’s growing influence in the global effectiveness conversation. McCann Gurugram remained among the top as this year’s number four spot, followed by Leo Burnett Dubai, as number five.

Most Effective Independent Agencies

Top 5: Mischief @ No Fixed Address (Brooklyn, NY, United States), ISLA (Mexico City, Mexico), ISLA (Buenos Aires, Argentina), The Womb (Mumbai, India), Soko (São Paulo, Brazil)

Among independent agencies, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, based in Brooklyn, New York, earned the distinction of being the most effective in the world. The agency’s creative innovation and performance-driven approach propelled it to the top just five years after its founding. Latin American agencies also made a strong impact, with ISLA achieving dual recognition for its offices in Mexico City and Buenos Aires. The Womb in Mumbai and Soko in São Paulo completed the global top five, showcasing the global reach and innovation of independent agencies.

2024 Regional Rankings

Asia Pacific

McDonald’s (marketer), McDonald’s (brand), WPP (holding group), Ogilvy (agency network), Ogilvy Mumbai (agency office), The Womb (independent agency).

Europe

McDonald’s (marketer), McDonald’s (brand), WPP (holding group), Publicis (agency network), Ogilvy Athens (agency office), Banda (independent agency).

Latin America

AB InBev (marketer), O Boticário (brand), Omnicom (holding group), BBDO Worldwide (agency network), AlmapBBDO (agency office), ISLA Mexico (independent agency).

Middle East & Africa

AB InBev (marketer), Yas Island (brand), Publicis Groupe (holding group), Leo Burnett Worldwide (agency network), Leo Burnett Dubai (agency office), People of the Internet (independent agency).

North America

McDonald’s (marketer), McDonald’s (brand), IPG (holding group), McCann Worldgroup (agency network), Mischief @ No Fixed Address (agency office & independent agency).

To view the complete rankings and learn more about how rankings are compiled, visit effieindex.com.

*Please note: Effie Slovenia did not hold a competition during the 2024 Effie Index qualifying period. This year’s rankings also reflect the results of the 2024 Global Best of the Best Effie Awards.