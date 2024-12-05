Luke & Lorelai Reunite For Heartwarming Holiday Surprise In Gilmore Girls Walmart’s Ad

It’s a blast from the past for Gilmore Girls fans! In a heartwarming holiday surprise, US retailer Walmart has brought together the beloved couple Luke and Lorelai for a mini reunion in their latest 30-second commercial.

The ad, released to kick off the festive season, reunites Gilmore Girls stars Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) and Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) for the first time since the 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walmart (@walmart)

The retailer’s new holiday commercial centres around the enduring charm of the quirky town of Stars Hollow and its iconic residents. The spot opens with Kirk (Sean Gunn) delivering a package to Luke’s Diner, where he’s greeted by Lorelai — as always, in need of her daily caffeine fix. This time, however, there’s a surprise gift waiting for her: a Keurig coffee maker.

“You’re drinking me out of business,” Luke grumbles with his signature mix of gruff affection, a nod to his ongoing battle with Lorelai’s never-ending love for coffee.

For those who remember the show, it’s a perfect return to the iconic dynamic between the two characters, who were known for their playful bickering and undeniable chemistry.

The reunion is especially significant for fans who’ve been yearning for more of Gilmore Girls since the show originally ended in 2007. The four-episode Netflix revival, which aired in 2016, gave fans a nostalgic peek into the lives of Lorelai and Luke, along with other cherished Stars Hollow residents, but this holiday ad marks the first time the duo has reunited on screen since then.

This is not the first time Walmart has tapped into the power of nostalgia. Last year during the Black Friday sales the brand gave us as taste of what life was like for everyone’s favourite mean girls in a series of hilarious and start studded spots.

Fans have absolutely loved taking a dive back into Stars Hollow with many speculating if there is more content to come.

“I mean..while you have the set all set up you might as well film some more,” one fan said in response to the post on Instagram.

“I love when millennials are in charge of advertising,” another joked.

So, will Walmart give us more Stars Hollow magic? Here’s to hoping that Lorelai, Luke, and the rest of the gang will keep showing up.