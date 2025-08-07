Liquid I.V. Laces Up With Lu & Jarch To Put The Fun Back Into Running, Via Hello

Liquid I.V. has teamed up with integrated agency Hello, to put the fun back into running, launching Australia’s ‘Funnest Fun Run’, following new research that shows only 1 in 10 Aussies actually find running fun.

The campaign saw radio and podcast duo Lu and Jarch convince 2x Olympian and Commonwealth Games Silver medallist Peter Bol, that running wasn’t actually fun, recruiting him on their mission to put on Australia’s ‘Funnest Fun Run’ with Liquid IV.

With running on the rise in Australia thanks to the explosion in run clubs, research commissioned by Hello via YouGov, found that Aussies don’t actually find running fun, with nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) have stated boredom, cramping, injuries, and hydration struggles contribute to it being unenjoyable.

The campaign saw Liquid I.V flip the script and host a run that Aussies would actually find fun: culminating in the 3KM Liquid I.V. ‘Funnest Fun Run’ at Centennial Park. The course was complete with fun pit stop installations including a puppy patting pen, yoga sessions, a massage parlour and a glam bar, and of course a Liquid I.V. hydration afterparty for the thirsty runners, which included over 50 of Australian influencers and creators.

The campaign is yet another moment in Liquid I.V.’s push to keep Aussies hydrated so they can ‘Live More’.

“As a fellow runner myself, I can attest to runs not being that fun…especially when dehydration kicks in! But we loved Hello’s unique spin on bringing the fun back to running,” said Harrison Power, senior brand manager at Liquid I.V. Australia.

“Running has become incredibly popular in Australia in recent years. So, the fact that 90 per cent of Aussies don’t find running fun, showed there was a real tension at play and an opportunity to flip the script with Liquid I.V.’s ‘Funnest Fun Run.’

“The campaign created a great space for Liquid I.V. to slipstream Aussie culture in a clever way to create something unique, social first, entertaining and newsworthy.”

“In terms of positioning, we saw a lot of other hydration products playing in pure pharma or pure sports performance silos, missing the higher frequency, broader category entry points on offer,” added Sam Kelly, managing director at Hello.

“Aussies like exercise, they also like play and they invest in daily vitamin and skin care routines; this campaign was all about showing whatever was on the agenda for the day, there is a daily hydration use case for Liquid IV. This integrated activity brings that ‘Live More’ essence to life in a bold, disruptive and consistent way”.

The campaign will continue throughout winter with social ads, OOH, influencer, earned and paid media extensions.

The paid media strategy and rollout is led by Mindshare.

Credits:

Unilever

Senior Brand Manager – Liquid I.V. Australia: Harrison Power

Brand Manager – Liquid I.V. Australia: Blas Lamberti

Hello

Managing Director & Partner: Sam Kelly

Director of Client Solutions: Julien Dupuche

Creative Director: David Varney

Director of Social & Editorial: Ben Stavert

Senior Account Director: Sunny Manadavadi

Head of Social & Talent: Daniella Brenner

Head of Publicity: Allex Conley

Head of Events: Olivia Watts

Account Director – Talent: Danielle Currie

Account Director – Social: Nicole Vella

Senior Account Manager – Social: Niamh Thompson

Mindshare

Connections Planning Associate Director: Sam Clarke

Client Director: Tayla Wright

Launch Film Production

Director – Josh Logue

Executive Producer – Somewhere Nowhere: Zac Warneford