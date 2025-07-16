Mindshare’s commitment to being the ‘Good Growth’ agency really came to the fore in 2024.
The agency won eight new accounts, including Foot Locker, IKEA New Zealand, Nova and the Australian Labor Party’s election work for 2025. B&T understands the agency was also pivotal in WPP Media’s win of the Oceania Nestle account.
Eight wins and six retentions is a standout year for any agency and for Mindshare it represents a new PB (personal best). Adding north of $60 million in billings also stands the agency in high esteem.
Mindshare scored an A in RECMA’s Compitches score, placing it among three top agencies in this market to achieve the feat. The agency also has a ‘High’ RECMA Profile Classification, yet again placing it near the top of the class.
There have been multiple senior internal promotions, recently including Nik Doble as investment chief and Elliott Eldridge as national strategy lead, to build Mindshare’s bench strength.
The appointment of Tess Eastcott as managing partner for the NAB account—who previously led the Asahi account at PHD—is a masterstroke.
The efforts of chief product officer Gavin Gibson received industry acclaim when he was named the equal third top strat in Australia, alongside EssenceMediacom’s Sophie Price, in B&T’s Best of the Best media agency strategists list.
Being an agency in ‘Good Growth’ means little if you can’t deliver on the pitch, but Mindshare does both.
It kicked several goals with its Dove campaign ‘Menopause’, which empowered women to bring ‘their whole selves to work’. Mindshare also collaborated on a reef conservation campaign for Citizens of the Reef, and launched an inclusive influencer tool, boosting diversity within influencer marketing campaigns.
B&T recently called out Mindhare as one of the industry’s ‘Agencies to Watch’, and Maria Grivas and her charges are proving it on and off the court.
Ford, ‘Hoop Dreams’
Ford, ‘Hoop Dreams’ exemplifies media relevance by strategically leveraging community engagement to overcome a challenging market. Mindshare spearheaded the content strategy, partnering with ESPN and Basketball Australia. The agency elevated the work beyond day-to-day brilliance by empowering Ford dealers to directly fund local basketball clubs, fostering genuine community relationships. Key takeaways include the power of grassroots initiatives to drive business results, the importance of authentic storytelling, and the value of empowering dealer networks to build lasting brand affinity. This approach demonstrates how media can be used to create a win-win situation for both the brand and the community.
Dove, ‘Meno-Unpause’
Dove’s ‘Meno-Unpause’ campaign demonstrates media relevance by strategically targeting an overlooked audience: women experiencing menopause. Mindshare identified this opportunity through propensity modeling and consumer research. We elevated the work by creating a movement advocating for workplace menopause support, intrinsically linking it to Dove’s product efficacy. Key takeaways from the campaign include the power of audience-first strategies, the importance of authentic purpose-driven marketing, and the effectiveness of multi-channel campaigns in driving both business results and societal change. Mindshare’s role was pivotal in breaking taboos, supporting women, and enacting lasting change through strategic media partnerships and resource creation.
Lynx, ‘The Only Sniffer Dog You Want at a Party’
Lynx, ‘The Only Sniffer Dog You Want at a Party,’ redefines media relevance by transforming experiential marketing into a core media channel. The Lynx Sniffer Dogs event at the Pedestrian TV awards wasn’t just an activation; it was a media ambush, generating authentic influencer content and millions of free impressions. This elevates the work beyond typical influencer marketing by creating a quirky, shareable experience. Key takeaways include the power of experiential to drive authentic engagement, the value of surprise and humour in capturing attention, and the potential to turn events into earned media opportunities.
In 2024, Mindshare Australia not only achieved significant growth but also remained steadfast in its mission to deliver “Good Growth” – growth that benefits business, people, and community. The agency’s success in securing key accounts like Foot Locker, IKEA New Zealand, and Nova, alongside its appointment to the ALP’s federal election campaign, demonstrates its diverse capabilities and market appeal. Navigating a landscape disrupted by emerging technologies like Chat GPT and Generative AI, the agency proved its ability to transform alongside its clients. By designing collaborative “Good Growth and Transformation” plans, Mindshare Australia helped clients resolve the tensions marketers face in this dynamic environment.
These client wins and impactful campaigns underscore Mindshare’s commitment to propelling clients’ businesses and brands forward, delivering growth that is both purposeful and impactful.
Mindshare is truly having a moment; it is both Premier League and box office and has recruited with shrewdness.