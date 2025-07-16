B&T's season report

Mindshare’s commitment to being the ‘Good Growth’ agency really came to the fore in 2024.

The agency won eight new accounts, including Foot Locker, IKEA New Zealand, Nova and the Australian Labor Party’s election work for 2025. B&T understands the agency was also pivotal in WPP Media’s win of the Oceania Nestle account.

Eight wins and six retentions is a standout year for any agency and for Mindshare it represents a new PB (personal best). Adding north of $60 million in billings also stands the agency in high esteem.

Mindshare scored an A in RECMA’s Compitches score, placing it among three top agencies in this market to achieve the feat. The agency also has a ‘High’ RECMA Profile Classification, yet again placing it near the top of the class.

There have been multiple senior internal promotions, recently including Nik Doble as investment chief and Elliott Eldridge as national strategy lead, to build Mindshare’s bench strength.

The appointment of Tess Eastcott as managing partner for the NAB account—who previously led the Asahi account at PHD—is a masterstroke.

The efforts of chief product officer Gavin Gibson received industry acclaim when he was named the equal third top strat in Australia, alongside EssenceMediacom’s Sophie Price, in B&T’s Best of the Best media agency strategists list.

Being an agency in ‘Good Growth’ means little if you can’t deliver on the pitch, but Mindshare does both.

It kicked several goals with its Dove campaign ‘Menopause’, which empowered women to bring ‘their whole selves to work’. Mindshare also collaborated on a reef conservation campaign for Citizens of the Reef, and launched an inclusive influencer tool, boosting diversity within influencer marketing campaigns.

B&T recently called out Mindhare as one of the industry’s ‘Agencies to Watch’, and Maria Grivas and her charges are proving it on and off the court.