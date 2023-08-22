Lifestyle Brand Quad Lock Appoints Ben Goss As CMO

Lifestyle Brand Quad Lock Appoints Ben Goss As CMO
Melissa Mack
By Melissa Mack
Active lifestyle brand and smartphone mount company Quad Lock has appointed Ben Goss as chief marketing officer as it continues to scale globally.

Former Grill’d CMO and marketing lead at Oakley and Luxottica Goss takes on the role reporting to CEO Andrew Poole and working with chief growth officer Rob Ward to lead the Melbourne-based brand’s marketing strategy.

“I’m inspired by Quad Lock’s mission and believe my experience and skills are a match to help the team achieve the next phase in its evolution as a globally recognised outdoor lifestyle brand,” Goss said.

“I think Quad Lock is incredibly unique in that it’s an Australian born global business that has strong foundations in its product performance credentials, is rooted in sport and continues to be fuelled by a rabid fan base.”

CEO Andrew Poole welcomes Goss to the team saying his experience provides the perfect springboard to take charge of Quad Lock’s marketing team and brand strategy further developing the relationship with enthusiasts, and accelerating its ‘in real life’ connections across the globe fuelling the DTC and B2B channels.

This will work in parallel with Ward’s focus on growth through owned channels and localisation of the Quad Lock sites.

“Ben brings a wealth of experience and proven track record in strategic marketing, brand development, and consumer engagement,” Poole says.

“Ben’s time spent at both Oakley and Luxottica, where he was accountable for leading high performance, multicultural teams, will be a critical asset as we look to unlock the potential of our teams in serving global marketplaces at scale.”

“As an avid runner, snowboarder and cyclist, he’ll fit into the active culture here at Quad Lock.”



Quad Lock

