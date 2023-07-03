Kyle & Jackie O Reportedly Open To Leaving ARN For SCA

Kyle & Jackie O Reportedly Open To Leaving ARN For SCA
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson are reportedly open to ditching current employers ARN Media and KIIS FM for radio rival Southern Cross Austereo (SCA).

The pair were famously former employees of SCA but left the network in 2013 after reported disagreements over contracts and on-air controversies.

However, the hatchet would seem to have been buried with SCA, owned by the ASX-listed Southern Cross Media, being “pretty aggressive” in its pursuit of the duo as they enter the final 18 months of their ARN contract.

The paid signed their deals — reportedly worth up to $8 million per year — with ARN in 2019 and have seen the audience share of their KIIS FM show grow significantly.

“This is like sports rights for radio,” one media executive said with knowledge of discussions told the Australian Financial Review.

“It’s very likely it’ll end up being the biggest talent media deal ever,” they added.

“It’s about more money and making it a bigger show, meaning reaching more markets.”

The Kyle & Jackie O Show regularly battles with 2GB’s Ben Fordham to top the radio ratings and the KIIS FM show most recently controlled 17.9 per cent of the market in the 5:30am – 09:00am slot.

However, the pair’s cumulative audience has apparently grown to almost 900,000 people and ARN has also launched a 24-hour Kyle and Jackie O station on its iHeartRadio platform. KIIS FM also has an Hour of Power highlights show each weekday at 6pm.

Last month, ARN took a 14.8 per cent stake in Southern Cross Media — worth $38 million. ARN said that the move was a “strategic equity investment” as Southern Cross’ share price was so low. However, some have noted that the move might indicate an attempt by ARN to hedge its bets in case Sandilands and Henderson decide to jump ship.

Of course, while the ad dollars that Sandilands and Henderson bring in might be missed at ARN, it seems likely that the pair’s absence from the water cooler would not be lamented.

Last year, Sandilands branded his ARN colleagues “dickheads, spazzes and massive losers.”

It is unlikely that staff at SCA would be delighted at his return. In 2020, Sandilands said that the SCA “couldn’t get a root in a brothel with a wheelbarrow full of money.”

“You know what the problem is over at SCA? They’re so thick with hiring management, that they’ve got no idea what they’re doing,” he added.

ARN’s chief exec, Ciaran Davis told the AFR that the network has been working with the pair over their contracts and their increasing listener figures.

“We don’t see contract negotiations as being an on-off exercise,” said Davis.

“Since Kyle and Jackie O have been with us, we have been working very hard to make sure they feel part of a bigger network, and that everybody contributes to that. I don’t think that it’s a surprise to us that they have had the highest listenership they have ever had.

“Honestly, having worked in many countries in radio, I think they are the best in the world at what they do.”

A spokeswoman for SCA told the AFR that: “We don’t comment on speculation”. A spokesman for Sandilands also declined to comment to the AFR.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ARN Kyle & Jackie O SCA

Latest News

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
  • Marketing

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
  • Marketing

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
  • Marketing

Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
  • Marketing

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

Vivid Sydney 2023
  • Marketing

#Vividsydney Breaks All Records

They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]