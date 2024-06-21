Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan Win First-Ever Young Lions Trophies, Australia Leaves Trophyless

The winners of the Cannes Young Lions competition have been revealed with the teams from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan walking away with their first-ever trophies.

The Uzbek delegation walked away with a bronze trophy in Design whilst the Kazakh team snared a silver in Digital.

Australia, however, left trophyless. The Lucky Country’s performance over the whole of the Cannes awards has been poor.

Here are the winners and their work.

Design

Gold

“Billy Wilder – The Man Behind The Picture”

Billy Nhiwatiwa, Designer, Jones Knowles Ritchie, UK

Ethan Brown, Designer, Studio Sutherl&, UK

Silver

“Through the Lens of Billy Wilder”

Amber Redmond, Graphic Designer, Slater Design, Ireland

Paddy Collins, Motion Designer, Slater Design, Ireland

Bronze

“Billy Wilder – The Director that We Don’t See”

Farrukh Murodov Senior Art Director, Paradigma Studio, Uzbekistan

Malikabonu Murodova, Copywriter, Paradigma Studio, Uzbekistan

Digital

Gold

“Ice Breaking Moves”

Roberto Concha Rodríguez, Senior Copywriter, GUT Mexico City, Mexico

Alejandra Margain, Strategy Director, GUT Mexico City, Mexico

Silver

“WORDS ON THE WIND”

Yermakova Adelya, Copywriter, SEED, Kazakhstan

Zharkynbek Murad, Designer, Freedom Bank, Kazakhstan

Bronze

“Pass Your Guilt”

João Chicau, Copywriter, VML, Portugal

Tomás Almeida, Art Director, Akt Creative, Portugal

Film

Gold

“Man in the Mirror”

Matt Nicholas, Senior Creative, VCCP Group LLP, UK

Graham Roberts, Filmmaker, Motion Picture Solutions, UK

Silver

“Successful Generation”

Inna Tabachenko, Copywriter, BBDO Berlin GMBH, Germany

Lisa Glonti, Art Director, BBDO Berlin GMBH, Germany

Bronze

“World Record”

Marita Kavelashvili, Creative Director, BOBA Production, Georgia

Ana Tediashvili, Creative Director, BOBA Production, Georgia

Media

Gold

“Who is the successful man?”

Jiayu Cao, Business Development Manager, Havas Creative China, Mainland China

Linghui Dai, Senior Copywriter, Havas Creative China, Mainland China

Silver

“#SpreadSpoiledGuys”

Seri Morikawa, Copywriter, Hakuhodo Inc, Japan

Hinako Kawai, Designer, Hakuhodo Inc, Japan

Bronze

“#Sidekick: New Face of Success”

Sujin Lim, Art Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Tae-yul Ko, Art Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Marketing

Gold

“I Do Give A F***”

Praptee Sharma, Manager – Product Marketing, Jio Platforms Limited, India

Roshni Govind Iyengar, Manager – Strategic Initiatives, Jio Platforms Limited, India

Silver

“What Would Ida Do?”

Gemma Albin, Senior Manager – Global Influencer Strategy, The LEGO Group, UK

Charlotte Rubesa, Senior Communications Strategist, The LEGO Group, UK

Bronze

“Taste Today, Change Tomorrow”

MARKETERS BRONZE – SPAIN – PRESO

Maria del Mar Ventura Marí, Brand Manager, GBFoods, Spain

Sònia Bellés Fernandez, Brand Manager Junior, GBFoods, Spain

PR

Gold

“Lunch (Tax) Break”

Ginola Tan, Copywriter, GOVT Singapore, Singapore

Tan Yuan Ling, Art Director, GOVT Singapore, Singapore

Silver

“The Homeless Chef’s Table”

Diogo Brandao, Art Director, HeimatTBWA, Germany

Timo Zwiesigk, Copywriter, HeimatTBWA, Germany

Bronze

“One Plate Society”

Lana Bachaliashvili, Account Manager, Leavingstone, Georgia

Nino Totladze, Account Manager, Leavingstone, Georgia

Print

Gold

“Man’s Greatest Fan”

Ana Cornejo, Graphic Designer, Paradise DDB, Ecuador

María Paula Mera Vélez, Strategic Planning Leader, Paradais DDB, Ecuador

Silver

“The Direction to Success”

Rony Saavedra, Art Director, Mediamonks, Colombia

Alejandro Orjuela, Copywriter, DAVID, Colombia

Bronze

“The Toxic Feed”

Alexandre Thiebaut, Creative Copywriter, Publicis Conseil, France

Robin Schneider, Art Director, Publicis Conseil, France

The Australian representatives were:

Design – Anna Forsyth and Kat Van Berkel, CHEP Network

Digital – Daniel Borghesi and Jake Rowland, M&C Saatchi

Film – Madelene McGuinness and Jordan Ellis, VML

Marketing – Krishma Sood and Arianne Riley, The Arnott’s Group

Media – Ryan Hancock and Jodie Allen, Match & Wood