Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan Win First-Ever Young Lions Trophies, Australia Leaves Trophyless

The winners of the Cannes Young Lions competition have been revealed with the teams from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan walking away with their first-ever trophies.
The Uzbek delegation walked away with a bronze trophy in Design whilst the Kazakh team snared a silver in Digital.
Australia, however, left trophyless. The Lucky Country’s performance over the whole of the Cannes awards has been poor.
Here are the winners and their work.
Design
Gold
“Billy Wilder – The Man Behind The Picture”
Billy Nhiwatiwa, Designer, Jones Knowles Ritchie, UK
Ethan Brown, Designer, Studio Sutherl&, UK
Silver
“Through the Lens of Billy Wilder”
Amber Redmond, Graphic Designer, Slater Design, Ireland
Paddy Collins, Motion Designer, Slater Design, Ireland
Bronze
“Billy Wilder – The Director that We Don’t See”
Farrukh Murodov Senior Art Director, Paradigma Studio, Uzbekistan
Malikabonu Murodova, Copywriter, Paradigma Studio, Uzbekistan
Digital
Gold
“Ice Breaking Moves”
Roberto Concha Rodríguez, Senior Copywriter, GUT Mexico City, Mexico
Alejandra Margain, Strategy Director, GUT Mexico City, Mexico
Silver
“WORDS ON THE WIND”
Yermakova Adelya, Copywriter, SEED, Kazakhstan
Zharkynbek Murad, Designer, Freedom Bank, Kazakhstan
Bronze
“Pass Your Guilt”
João Chicau, Copywriter, VML, Portugal
Tomás Almeida, Art Director, Akt Creative, Portugal
Film
Gold
“Man in the Mirror”
Matt Nicholas, Senior Creative, VCCP Group LLP, UK
Graham Roberts, Filmmaker, Motion Picture Solutions, UK
Silver
“Successful Generation”
Inna Tabachenko, Copywriter, BBDO Berlin GMBH, Germany
Lisa Glonti, Art Director, BBDO Berlin GMBH, Germany
Bronze
“World Record”
Marita Kavelashvili, Creative Director, BOBA Production, Georgia
Ana Tediashvili, Creative Director, BOBA Production, Georgia
Media
Gold
“Who is the successful man?”
Jiayu Cao, Business Development Manager, Havas Creative China, Mainland China
Linghui Dai, Senior Copywriter, Havas Creative China, Mainland China
Silver
“#SpreadSpoiledGuys”
Seri Morikawa, Copywriter, Hakuhodo Inc, Japan
Hinako Kawai, Designer, Hakuhodo Inc, Japan
Bronze
“#Sidekick: New Face of Success”
Sujin Lim, Art Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea
Tae-yul Ko, Art Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea
Marketing
Gold
“I Do Give A F***”
Praptee Sharma, Manager – Product Marketing, Jio Platforms Limited, India
Roshni Govind Iyengar, Manager – Strategic Initiatives, Jio Platforms Limited, India
Silver
“What Would Ida Do?”
Gemma Albin, Senior Manager – Global Influencer Strategy, The LEGO Group, UK
Charlotte Rubesa, Senior Communications Strategist, The LEGO Group, UK
Bronze
“Taste Today, Change Tomorrow”
MARKETERS BRONZE – SPAIN – PRESO
Maria del Mar Ventura Marí, Brand Manager, GBFoods, Spain
Sònia Bellés Fernandez, Brand Manager Junior, GBFoods, Spain
PR
Gold
“Lunch (Tax) Break”
Ginola Tan, Copywriter, GOVT Singapore, Singapore
Tan Yuan Ling, Art Director, GOVT Singapore, Singapore
Silver
“The Homeless Chef’s Table”
Diogo Brandao, Art Director, HeimatTBWA, Germany
Timo Zwiesigk, Copywriter, HeimatTBWA, Germany
Bronze
“One Plate Society”
Lana Bachaliashvili, Account Manager, Leavingstone, Georgia
Nino Totladze, Account Manager, Leavingstone, Georgia
Gold
“Man’s Greatest Fan”
Ana Cornejo, Graphic Designer, Paradise DDB, Ecuador
María Paula Mera Vélez, Strategic Planning Leader, Paradais DDB, Ecuador
Silver
“The Direction to Success”
Rony Saavedra, Art Director, Mediamonks, Colombia
Alejandro Orjuela, Copywriter, DAVID, Colombia
Bronze
“The Toxic Feed”
Alexandre Thiebaut, Creative Copywriter, Publicis Conseil, France
Robin Schneider, Art Director, Publicis Conseil, France
The Australian representatives were:
Design – Anna Forsyth and Kat Van Berkel, CHEP Network
Digital – Daniel Borghesi and Jake Rowland, M&C Saatchi
Film – Madelene McGuinness and Jordan Ellis, VML
Marketing – Krishma Sood and Arianne Riley, The Arnott’s Group
Media – Ryan Hancock and Jodie Allen, Match & Wood