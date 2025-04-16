Kayo Sports Scores Record-Breaking Masters & AFL Gather Round

Kayo recorded its largest TV audience for an AFL Gather Round and the Masters Tournament.

Kayo Sports has recorded its biggest viewing weekend ever with audiences surging on the sports streaming platform to watch a massive schedule of sport including AFL Gather Round, NRL, the Masters Tournament, Formula 1, Supercars, MotoGP, UFC, Super Netball, IPL and the NBA on ESPN.

From Thursday to Monday, a record 844 million minutes were streamed on Kayo Sports, up 16 per cent on the previous biggest viewing weekend in March 2025.

In addition, AFL Gather Round achieved the largest Gather Round audience since its inception in 2023 while the Masters Tournament achieved its largest audience ever across Foxtel Group platforms, Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Foxtel Now and Foxtel Go.

Kayo Sports CEO Julian Ogrin said: “Sport delivers unmatched passion and emotion and there is nowhere else in Australia fans can enjoy the variety of the greatest sports on a single platform than on Kayo Sports. A second viewing record within a month is testament to our commitment to providing the best viewing experience for our subscribers.”

Across the weekend, Kayo Sports was the exclusive home to AFL on Saturday, NRL on Saturday, the Bahrain Grand Prix, the Masters Tournament, the Super Netball, IPL, the New Zealand Taupo 440 Supercars and UFC 314.

Julian continued: “From Aussie Oscar Piastri’s victory, to Gather Round in South Australia, Aussie Volk’s reclaiming of the featherweight belt at UFC 314 to Rory McIlroy’s emotional Masters win, there was so much for Aussies to enjoy exclusively on Kayo Sports over the weekend. The depth of our schedule is just another way we continue to deliver value for our customers.”