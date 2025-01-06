Jacqui Lambie Blasts AFL Stadium Plans In Fiery On-Air Tirade

Senator Jacqui Lambie has erupted in a furious tirade during her appearance on The Project on Monday night, where she fiercely opposed the proposed new AFL stadium in Hobart.

The outspoken Tasmanian senator’s passionate rant came after comedian Sam Taunton raised a question about the controversial $1 billion development linked to Tasmania’s new AFL team.

The proposed 23,000-seat stadium at Macquarie Point, a prerequisite for Tasmania’s entry into the AFL with the Tasmanian Devils set to join in 2028, has sparked heated debate. An independent report released over the weekend by economist Nicholas Gruen revealed major concerns, citing cost blowouts, mismanagement, and exaggerated economic benefits. The report projected an additional $321 million in costs, with a significantly overstated cost-benefit ratio of just 44 cents returned for every dollar spent.

“Tasmania is not a wealthy state, and it must meet substantial social and economic challenges,” Gruen warned.

Despite Tasmania’s two major political parties withholding support, the project must pass both houses of parliament later this year to proceed.

Lambie, known for her no-holds-barred approach, initially labelled the project as a “real dud” and called on the Tasmanian government to tell the AFL “to stick it.” Appearing on The Project, she doubled down, calling the proposed stadium “an absolute disgrace” and a “bloody disaster.”

The exchange escalated when Taunton commented on the AFL’s influence, saying, “If Tasmania does get a team and a new stadium is built…” before Lambie interrupted, clearly unimpressed.

“Mate, honestly, I have to be honest with you, I don’t give a stuff how powerful they are,” she snapped. “You’re talking to Jacqui Lambie here, and I don’t give a s***!”

“I don’t care! My job is to get what’s best for the nation and what’s best for the country. That’s my job, so I don’t care! Go and put your big shirts on, and come and take Jacqui Lambie on, as I’m not leaving until we get a better deal!”

As the tension rose, Taunton attempted to calm the situation, clarifying, “Jacqui, I’m not building the stadium! It’s not me. I need you to know that!”

Lambie, undeterred, shot back, “That’s right, get me at the table with them, Big Boy!”

When Taunton responded with a quip, “Thank you for calling me Big Boy,” Lambie sarcastically replied, “Calm down. Put the ego back in the paper bag!”

The outburst sparked mixed reactions online. While some viewers criticised Lambie’s theatrics, many others praised her passion, with one supporter declaring, “You are a force to be reckoned with!! Love your work” and another saying “, Jacqui Lambie is a one-off, should be more like her,” another said.

The controversy surrounding the stadium’s funding continues, with Gruen’s report warning that the state’s $375 million borrowing limit “cannot be met” under the current financial projections. Lambie remains vocal in demanding a better deal for Tasmania, determined to hold both the AFL and the Tasmanian government accountable.