Is This The Cheesiest Sponsorship Deal In History? The Internet Loses It Over Hilarious Italian Gymnast Photos

B&T is going to add this to the list of one of the stranger stories we’ve covered, but it bears pointing out nonetheless. As our Olympians shoot for gold in Paris, there is a lot of talk surrounding each of the athletes, their commercial viability, and what they have done or haven’t done in the past.

Most of us need a day job, and Italian Gymnast Giorgia Villa is no exception. The silver medalist is sponsored by and has been involved in a lot of work for Parmigiano Reggiano. Yes, you heard that, right—an Italian Gymnast is moonlighting as a Parmesan cheese ambassador.

“The very young athlete, a spearhead of the national gymnastics team, has become the brand’s new ambassador, bringing all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age,” the Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport said in 2021 when the sponsorship deal was solidified. “The combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality, and energetic value, both in sporting activity and proper nutrition”.

Following the Italians’ silver-medal performance, which solidified the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport in 96 years, social media was quick to point out Villa’s unique endorsement deal. And if it is not the nature of the deal that has triggered the internet, it is some of the downright hilarious and just plain awkward images.

Honestly, it’s just amazing, but don’t take our word for it… let’s see what the internet has to say…

Olympic silver medalist and Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and takes many of her photos while posing with large wheels of cheese pic.twitter.com/klx8PEuFPN — Women Posting W’s (@womenpostingws) July 31, 2024

I need the people to know that olympic silver medalist giorgia villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and regularly posts pics of herself with giant wheels of cheese pic.twitter.com/7gVyuGMoy5 — furiosarah (@slothanova) July 31, 2024

Italian gymnast, Giorgia Villa, is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano and this just might be the most jealous I’ve ever been of a brand sponsorship. Parmesan people, if you’re listening, I don’t even need money, just pay me in cheese wheels. pic.twitter.com/qxWKRzxVMi — Zoe Scaman (@zoescaman) July 31, 2024

olympic silver medalist giorgia villa sponsored by parmigiano reggiano: could it be more italian than this? #OlympicGames #Paris2024 #ItaliaTeam pic.twitter.com/n8xSuufwSX — italians mad at food (@ItalianComments) July 31, 2024

All jokes aside, Villa has undoubtedly delivered on the cheese brand’s expectations. Over the span of her career, she has stacked up an impressive 10 career medals between the Olympics, the World Championships, the European Championships, the Mediterranean Games and the Youth Olympics.