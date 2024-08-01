NewsletterSports marketing

Is This The Cheesiest Sponsorship Deal In History? The Internet Loses It Over Hilarious Italian Gymnast Photos

B&T is going to add this to the list of one of the stranger stories we’ve covered, but it bears pointing out nonetheless. As our Olympians shoot for gold in Paris, there is a lot of talk surrounding each of the athletes, their commercial viability, and what they have done or haven’t done in the past.

Most of us need a day job, and Italian Gymnast Giorgia Villa is no exception. The silver medalist is sponsored by and has been involved in a lot of work for Parmigiano Reggiano. Yes, you heard that, right—an Italian Gymnast is moonlighting as a Parmesan cheese ambassador.

“The very young athlete, a spearhead of the national gymnastics team, has become the brand’s new ambassador, bringing all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age,” the Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport said in 2021 when the sponsorship deal was solidified. “The combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality, and energetic value, both in sporting activity and proper nutrition”.

Following the Italians’ silver-medal performance, which solidified the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport in 96 years, social media was quick to point out Villa’s unique endorsement deal. And if it is not the nature of the deal that has triggered the internet, it is some of the downright hilarious and just plain awkward images.

Honestly, it’s just amazing, but don’t take our word for it… let’s see what the internet has to say…

All jokes aside, Villa has undoubtedly delivered on the cheese brand’s expectations. Over the span of her career, she has stacked up an impressive 10 career medals between the Olympics, the World Championships, the European Championships, the Mediterranean Games and the Youth Olympics.

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

